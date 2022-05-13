Express Computer


AIIMS Jodhpur collaborates with Microsoft India

AIIMS Jodhpur collaborates with Microsoft India

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, announced a collaboration with Microsoft India for digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services, medical education, and research. The two organizations will establish a Mixed Reality Centre of Excellence at AIIMS, Jodhpur, that will provide cutting edge medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities, and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.

The joint initiative is an extension of the government’s ongoing engagement to transform last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms. With this collaboration, AIIMS Jodhpur will set up a Mixed Reality Healthcare Lab to provide enhanced learning opportunities for medical students using mixed reality devices like HoloLens 2. AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations.

On this occasion, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti, Government of India and Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Jodhpur conveyed his best wishes and said, “India is leading the way in accelerating digital transformation in healthcare, in line with the Prime Minister’s Digital India vision. We have a tremendous opportunity to provide reliable, safe, and cutting-edge healthcare services and solutions to every part of India with technology. This collaboration between AIIMS Jodhpur and Microsoft is a strong step in that direction, and I look forward to creating a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country with technologies like Mixed Reality.’’

Dr. Sanjeev Misra, Director, AIIMS Jodhpur, said, “We are happy to work with Microsoft in our endeavour to transform healthcare services in India. Reimagining healthcare in the new normal combined with changing expectations of patient care, has driven a rapid transformation in the way healthcare services and medical education is approached, moving to an interactive, 3D, mixed reality environment. We look forward to collaborating strongly with Microsoft to lead this change in healthcare.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ruben Caballero, CVP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft, said, “We are excited to work with innovative institutions like AIIMS Jodhpur to expand access to healthcare training and services through the use of our mixed reality technologies, including HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. We are proud to come together for this joint initiative to help address underserved communities and expand access to healthcare to every part of India.”

