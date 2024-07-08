Air India selects IBS Software’s iCargo platform to underpin major expansion in Air Cargo operations

Air India, has selected IBS Software, a worldwide leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry to digitally transform its expanding air cargo operations.

Air India has chosen IBS Software’s iCargo solution to support its growth plan and commitment to the airline’s ongoing digital transformation. IBS Software’s fully integrated iCargo solution will enable Air India to digitise end-to-end cargo management, allowing seamless integration of numerous cargo operations, from sales to billing within a single, integrated platform. This will empower Air India to streamline processes and enhance decision-making capabilities.

This partnership comes at a time when Air India has embarked on a significant digital transformation of its core businesses across passenger services, fleet, and cargo operations.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India, said: “Air India is on a transformation journey to not only reaffirm its position as a global leader in aviation, but to also establish foundations for future growth. Air cargo is one of the key drivers of our roadmap for future growth, and technology will be at the core of it.”

Somit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer at IBS Software, shared similar sentiments, stating: “As one of the most iconic airlines in the world, partnering with Air India is a proud moment for IBS Software. The Indian aviation market is on a major upswing, and we are excited to be partnered with a company that is dedicated to driving this growth. We are proud that our market-leading digital platform for the air cargo industry will support the ambitious transformation goals of Air India’s cargo offering and take it from strength to strength.”

The first end-to-end implementation of iCargo is slated for delivery within nine months from the project’s start, promising immediate business benefits to Air India. Subsequent phases will introduce incremental value-added capabilities, further enhancing Air India’s cargo capabilities as it endeavours to meet India’s ambitious target of handling ten million tonnes of air cargo per year by 2030.