Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Air India selects IBS Software’s iCargo platform to underpin major expansion in Air Cargo operations

Air India selects IBS Software’s iCargo platform to underpin major expansion in Air Cargo operations

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Air India, has selected IBS Software, a worldwide leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry to digitally transform its expanding air cargo operations.

Air India has chosen IBS Software’s iCargo solution to support its growth plan and commitment to the airline’s ongoing digital transformation. IBS Software’s fully integrated iCargo solution will enable Air India to digitise end-to-end cargo management, allowing seamless integration of numerous cargo operations, from sales to billing within a single, integrated platform. This will empower Air India to streamline processes and enhance decision-making capabilities.

This partnership comes at a time when Air India has embarked on a significant digital transformation of its core businesses across passenger services, fleet, and cargo operations.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India, said: “Air India is on a transformation journey to not only reaffirm its position as a global leader in aviation, but to also establish foundations for future growth. Air cargo is one of the key drivers of our roadmap for future growth, and technology will be at the core of it.”

Somit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer at IBS Software, shared similar sentiments, stating: “As one of the most iconic airlines in the world, partnering with Air India is a proud moment for IBS Software. The Indian aviation market is on a major upswing, and we are excited to be partnered with a company that is dedicated to driving this growth. We are proud that our market-leading digital platform for the air cargo industry will support the ambitious transformation goals of Air India’s cargo offering and take it from strength to strength.”

The first end-to-end implementation of iCargo is slated for delivery within nine months from the project’s start, promising immediate business benefits to Air India. Subsequent phases will introduce incremental value-added capabilities, further enhancing Air India’s cargo capabilities as it endeavours to meet India’s ambitious target of handling ten million tonnes of air cargo per year by 2030.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image