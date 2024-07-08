Express Computer

HCLTech and IBM announce GenAI Center of Excellence to support clients with customised AI solutions

HCLTech, and IBM announced a new collaboration to establish a Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) based on the IBM watsonx™ AI and data platform. The CoE, which will be available through HCLTech’s AI and Cloud Native Labs in Noida, London and New Jersey and Santa Clara in the US, will help enterprises modernize legacy applications, develop IT service management (ITSM) use cases, reduce coding complexity, improve skill development on the IBM watsonx™ platform and enable continuous innovation.

“This expansion of our work with IBM will facilitate rapid exploration of AI’s potential as we create highly differentiated HCLTech offerings using the latest IBM technology. We plan to embed watsonx in HCLTech AI Force with GenAI-powered solutions to support code modernization,” said Alan Flower, EVP, Global Head, AI & Cloud Native Labs, HCLTech. “Additionally, we plan to help our clients accelerate GenAI adoption through AI facilitated by watsonx while enhancing digital skills for enterprise productivity through the implementation of watsonx Orchestrate.”

Together with IBM, HCLTech aims to train 10,000 of its engineers and architects in IBM’s innovative AI technologies, specifically watsonx. The adaptive portfolio, CloudSMART for IBM, assists businesses in continuous innovation through advanced technologies, utilizing the latest business and technology insights.

“Driving adoption of responsible generative AI solutions is an important component of our collaboration with service partners like HCLTech. Through this Center of Excellence, we plan to empower our joint clients to rapidly explore, experiment and engineer generative AI solutions with watsonx that are designed to meet their current business challenges,” said Stephen Smith, General Manager, Service Partners, IBM Ecosystem.

The CoE will offer clients access to education and training resources covering diverse AI technologies, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Code Assistants, watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Assistant to help skill their resources and provide a platform for building use cases.

