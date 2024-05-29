Express Computer

airpay partners with Wix, enabling seamless digital payments for business owners in India

airpay, announced its partnership with Wix.com Ltd. , a SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence. This partnership provides Wix’s India-based merchants access to airpay’s payment gateway, enabling them to seamlessly accept digital payments.

As a big part in the fintech sector, airpay is innovating omnichannel payments, delivering seamless and secure payment experiences for businesses and consumers across India.

In the spirit of #AatmanirbharBharat, airpay is dedicated to creating new opportunities for aspiring micro-entrepreneurs. This exciting partnership underscores that commitment as airpay empowers business owners by seamlessly integrating airpay’s advanced payment processing capabilities into the Wix platform.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and MD of airpay, stated, “airpay is thrilled about our partnership with Wix, aiming to revolutionise the payment experience for businesses leveraging Wix’s platform. Our primary goal is to equip entrepreneurs with a robust and intuitive payment solution seamlessly integrated into Wix’s digital business framework, providing enhanced transaction capabilities and a seamless user experience.”

“Through this integration, Wix users in India can connect to airpay’s versatile payment gateway, offering multiple payment options such as UPI, EMI, credit and debit cards, net banking, and wallets. airpay’s secure and reliable payment processing aligns with Wix’s commitment to delivering robust solutions for online businesses. This strategic alliance between airpay and Wix marks a significant leap forward in advancing the digital payment ecosystem in India,” added Kunal.

“We are always working to deliver localized capabilities and a diverse range of payment solutions to enhance the experience for our 15 million registered users in India and their customers,” said Vargab Bakshi, VP & Country Head, India at Wix. “Partnering with airpay expands options for our India-based merchants, offering them increased choice and flexibility in providing multiple payment methods to customers. This partnership aims to ensure choice, flexibility, and sustained competitiveness in the ever-changing landscape of e-commerce.”

