Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as CIO

Read Article

Bharti Airtel has announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

In his new role, Pradipt will drive Airtel’s overall Engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realize the company’s digital vision. He will be member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Welcoming Pradipt to Airtel, Gopal Vittal said: “Airtel has always been a magnet for top global talent and we are delighted to have Pradipt on board. He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s digital vision. I wish him the very best.”

Pradipt’s most recent assignment was at A.P. Moller – Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering for a 3000 strong organisation. Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA Inc. (U.K.) running Products Engineering. He has also had formative experience as an entrepreneur.

Pradipt takes over from Harmeen Mehta. Gopal Vittal added: “Harmeen has contributed immensely to Airtel’s digital transformation and helped build solid Engineering capabilities within the organization. On behalf of everyone at Airtel, I thank Harmeen and wish her the very best in her future endeavours.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]