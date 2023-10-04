Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network

Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Within 1 year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service provider, today, announced that it has over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network. The company also announced that Airtel 5G Plus services is available across all districts in the country.

Making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all the 28 states and 8 union territories. From the scenic Balia in Bihar to the historic Cuttack in Odisha, the smallest Ramgarh district in Jharkhand to Bishnoi a land for wildlife lovers in Rajasthan, from the serene Serai of Kerala to the marshy villages of Kashmir, Airtel customers are now onto the digital superhighway and are enjoying blazing fast speeds.

Commenting on the milestone, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “We are thrilled at the speed of adoption to 5G by millions of our customers and we are reaching this milestone earlier than planned. This marks a big expansion of Airtel’s 5G coverage going from 1 million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed and I am sure, we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image