Airtel powers Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi with ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications service provider announced the deployment of its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service. The new terminal in Bengaluru and Pune are the other two airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

Varanasi was one of the first 8 cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. The services are currently available at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations. Airtel is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Customers flying in and out of Varanasi can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking areas etc. All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukerjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Varanasi as we power the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel customers can now enjoy blazing-fast speeds on their mobile phones allowing them to access superfast High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more while at the airport. I thank the authorities at Varanasi airport for all their support in making this project live. Airtel customers are already enjoying 5G services in key locations in the city. We are in the process of augmenting the network further to make our services available across Varanasi.”

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, and Gurugram. Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread.