Home  »  News  »  Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Happiest Minds Development Centre at Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Happiest Minds Development Centre at Bhubaneswar

News
By Express Computer
Happiest Minds Technologies announced the inauguration of a new Development Centre at Fortune Towers (5th Floor) in Bhubaneswar, taking forward its long-term investment plans for further expansion in the state in alignment with the Make in Odisha focus of the state government.

Under the ease of business initiative, the Odisha state government’s State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) granted approval to Happiest Minds to set up a software development centre at Fortune Towers located in Bhubaneswar. Happiest Minds has earmarked Rs. 265 crore investment towards this initiative.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, said, “Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years. The growth momentum is accelerating in IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment destination. Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India creating jobs for our youth.”

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are delighted to start the operation of our new development centre at Bhubaneswar. At Happiest Minds, we have always embraced our responsibility to create a mindful impact on our communities, and we are grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and the state government officials for their support in establishing this centre. We praise the new IT policy of the state and are optimistic that it will become one of the most preferred destinations for skilled talent, promoting greater employment opportunities for the youth.”

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “The rise of Bhubaneswar as a destination of choice for businesses is on an ever-rising curve. This is the basis of the industry-supporting initiatives of the state government, duly complemented by the burgeoning talent pool available in the city and nearby regions. Aligned with the ethos of Happiest Minds, the new development centre (Smiles 7) will help us meet evolving customer needs, accelerating our growth and the overall development of the state.”

Founded in 2011, Happiest Minds has consistently gained recognition as among the best places to work in India and Asia. The company has won the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022. The company recently acquired additional space to expand its presence in Bengaluru and extended its development facilities in Noida.

