Unacademy Signs an MoU with Department of Education, Govt of Rajasthan, to enhance accessibility to quality education

Unacademy, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Council of School Education, Department of Education, Govt of Rajasthan to enable Government students to prepare for various competitive exams. Unacademy will offer 1500 Learners subscription-based scholarships to help them achieve their goals.

Unacademy will identify 1000 children of Government schools in Rajasthan through a series of aptitude tests for an Unacademy scholarship to help them prepare for competitive exams. Students from class 9th till graduation can apply for the test.

As an extension of Unacademy’s mega national program, Shikshodaya- Unacademy shall also extend scholarships to up to 500 top-ranking girl students.

Unacademy will also organize Unacademy Connect sessions to help scholarship students with career-related queries through structured guidance sessions on upskilling and emerging career opportunities.

Courses for which scholarships are being offered are NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, NDA, UPSC, SSC and NTSE Foundation.

