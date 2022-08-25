Express Computer

Airwaive Signs Strategic Partnership with Shaurrya Teleservices to Expand 5G Broadband Network in India 

Airwaive announced an international strategic partnership with Shaurrya Teleservices (STS) to jointly develop 5G wireless networks in India to help telecommunications operators spearhead 5G technology across the country. As India prepares to develop next-gen 5G services, the country’s local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are in a race to build and deploy 5G infrastructure to bring better and more affordable connectivity to their customers.

Airwaive platform is a marketplace for property owners to make their properties available for renting to wireless and IoT operators giving them seamless services along with rental revenue. This also enables ISPs to identify and create new wireless access points to reach underserved markets. Airwaive has invested years of development in proprietary tools which streamline an ISP’s network planning and site acquisition, allowing wireless ISPs to realize tangible savings in both budget and time to market.

As part of the partnership, STS management, with decades of experience, will provide access to tools, channels, and market insights to showcase Airwaive’s technology and platform to operators across the country. Airwaive will work with STS to offer a seamless path to Airwaive&#8217;s advanced 5G network platform and continue to support its customers and business partners in the country. This joint collaboration will unlock the full potential of 5G infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, and bring affordable Internet services to the massive population in India while also giving an opportunity for everyone to make their properties available to ISPs for additional sources of revenue.

The key to a successful 5G implementation is the ability of wireless and IoT operators to use new models to build networks, now requiring four times more cell sites than the total number of sites built in the last 25 years of mobility. This quick rise in the number of cell sites needed for 5G highlights the necessity of 5G wireless network solutions like Airwaive for this ever-growing market.

Shaurrya Teleservices(STS) intends to build an Infrastructure of Trust (IOT) for the successful implementation of the Internet of Things in India on a build, operate and lease model. STS understands the need for reliable infrastructure, understands the health concerns of the people of India, and is committed to social responsibility by building green infrastructure, said Mahesh Choudhary, CEO of Shaurrya Teleservices(STS) Our partnership with Airwaive is very exciting as this gives us a chance to launch a very unique globally accepted technology in India which will give everyone an opportunity to participate in the growth of 5G networks and web3.

5G will bring tremendous opportunities for wireless operators in India, not just for mobile phones but for the next generation of IoT services and fixed wireless, said *Jeff Yee, CEO of Airwaive. With 5G and fixed wireless, speeds are now fast enough to have broadband Internet connectivity into homes throughout India.”

