AIT Worldwide Logistics expands to the Middle East with new office in Dubai

By Express Computer
AIT Worldwide Logistics proudly announces its expansion to the Middle East with a new office in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. The new location is an investment to fulfill the evolving shipping needs for key customers, while also enhancing the global freight forwarder’s supply chain solutions in the region.

Ideally situated as a central consolidation and distribution point for the Eastern Hemisphere, AIT-Dubai serves shippers whose supply chains utilize the increasingly popular multimodal location to transload freight from air to ocean or vice versa. The UAE is a top-three trading partner with India, and much of the cargo passing through is bound for gateway cities such as Chicago, Frankfurt and Hong Kong.

According to AIT’s Vice President of India and Middle East, Vikram Paul, the new Dubai office enables consolidation of regional operations within the company’s global transportation management system.

“As a result, we are increasing overall transparency for our customers with business in and/or passing through the Middle East,” said Paul. “Dubai’s location is unrivaled as a crossroads for global trade, and we are delighted to expand AIT’s footprint with this robust addition to the worldwide network.”

In addition to managing a broad variety of general air and ocean freight, AIT-Dubai provides special services expertise for technology companies shipping sensitive cargo, such as data racks and other high-tech components. The new office also serves the UAE’s booming automotive sector, including shipments of electric vehicle components.

As AIT’s presence in the Middle East continues to expand, the company will leverage its global expertise in the government and aerospace fields by ramping up special services for those industries in Dubai. Likewise, professionals from AIT’s Life Sciences Division plan to expand global operations in partnership with the Dubai office by staging critical temperature-controlled shipments at cold storage facilities in the Middle East for delivery to destinations in Africa.

The Dubai location is the newest member of AIT’s global network featuring more than 110 offices around the world.

