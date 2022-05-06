Express Computer


Akasa Air selects Navitaire to power its tech-first strategy

Newly launching airline Akasa Air has chosen the cloud enabled Navitaire Airline Platform to power its digital retailing strategy. It will leverage key solutions, including the New Skies® order-based reservation and retailing system, Digital Platform, GoNow day-of-departure and SkyLedger revenue accounting systems.

Underpinned by its tech-led approach, the Mumbai-based airline will take to the skies in the summer of 2022 and serve routes between metro to tier II and III cities in India. The airline has plans to add international routes in 2023. The carrier’s strong growth plans are bolstered by its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered over the next five years, which will give it the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer, Akasa Air said, ”Our goal is to leverage best-in-class technology and build a data-driven organisation and our partnership with a technology leader like Navitaire is a testament to the same. We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers.”

“It is a pleasure to partner with Akasa Air as they launch this innovative, inclusive airline, and we look forward to supporting Akasa Air’s dynamic growth,” said David P. Evans, CEO, Navitaire.

“Our proven digital commerce solutions, digital experience capabilities, and cloud-first approach are uniquely suited to help visionary airlines like Akasa Air leverage new technology specifically designed to help the leading digital pioneers of the skies move fast and grow fast. This experience and our shared culture let us focus on delivering what Akasa Air, one of today’s new breed of digital-first airlines, needs today and in the future,” adds Evans.

