Akasa Air ties up with WebEngage to enhance customer engagement

WebEngage announced that it has partnered with India’s newest and most dependable airline, Akasa Air. In line with its strategy to build a tech-first and customer-centric organisation, Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver unparalleled customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalized and contextual communication.



Commenting on the partnership, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. Akasa is hyper-focused on customer centricity, and the platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice.”

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand’s values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage’s retention platform will facilitate Asaka Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints through our smart, data-driven and fully automated retention platform. We believe that Akasa Air is here to transform customer experience for the airline sector and we are delighted to be their partners in this journey.”

WebEngage is on a unique mission. It believes that no business should need to work too hard to engage and retain its customers. WebEngage is also assisting them to scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform, a personalization engine, and an omnichannel campaign orchestration system. WebEngage has cemented its commitment and focus to the Enterprise ecosystem and its full-stack retention operating System is used and recommended by 800+ marketers across the globe.