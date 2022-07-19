Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Akrivia launches India’s first HCM platform with multi-country localisation capabilities

Akrivia launches India’s first HCM platform with multi-country localisation capabilities

NewsStartup
By Express Computer
0 29

Homegrown SaaS startup Akrivia, unveiled Akrivia HCM, the first enterprise Indian HRMS platform to offer the entire employee lifecycle suite in-house with multi country localisations and their own IPaaS ( Integrations platform as a service ) with payroll for 15+ countries. It also offers fully-managed LMS (Learning Management System) that does not require any third party investments. The platform will offer over 20 plus cloud native modules to take care of end-to-end employee lifecycle management utilities from recruitment to retirement.

Akrivia HCM is built around the EPIC framework i.e Enablement, Product Innovation and Customer Centricity, which differentiates it from the other enterprise players in the market. It aims to help HR leaders automate transactional tasks on the back of AI/ML powered analytics and insights; thereby eliminating slack, improving turnaround times and enhancing employee experience. At present, Akrivia HCM has over 20 renowned beta customers that have a respective employee strength of over 2000. The customers hail from varied sectors like electronics & telecommunications, food & beverages, BFSI and so on.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Varma Kalidindi, CEO and Co-Founder Akrivia HCM said, “New age enterprises that prioritise business resilience keep their workforce close, but workforce management strategies closer. Because talent lost by an organization means talent earned by a competitor; which is business critical in current times of crunch from multiple fronts, like skills or workforce or even funds. Comprehensive and affordable cloud based HRMS platforms can become game-changers in attracting, hiring, developing, recognizing and retaining talent, if utilised optimally. Akrivia HCM was birthed to realise this vision.”

“Our core focus has always been to create disruption in the areas of product innovation, implementation and customer success; basis which we had already onboarded 20 customers in our beta run across India, Middle East and South East Asia.  Going forward, we are on track to rope in 1,00,000 users by the end of September 2022” he added.

The launch of the platform was announced at the prestigious HR Tech Summit and Awards in Mumbai which witnessed the presence of key industry leaders like Adhir Mane, CHRO, Raymond, Sanjay Biswas, Associate Vice President, HR, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Limited and Santanu Banerjee, CHRO Bajaj Allianz Life.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image