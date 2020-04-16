All-Over-IP is the most viable option for building automation

Read Article

R&M is convinced that unlike field bus systems available to date, All-over-IP opens up better possibilities of development for buildings. All-over-IP will unfurl its advantages particularly in large, extensive functional buildings and factories.

All-over-IP means: All devices involved in building technology and building management communicate in the same way, without barriers, over Ethernet/Internet Protocol (Ethernet/IP), over the local data network (LAN), over Internet and cloud. Power over Ethernet (PoE) takes care of the power supply problem. It reliably and efficiently powers end devices using the data cable.

The strengths

Investment: Devices and systems which work with Ethernet/IP technology are favorably priced. Competition, uncomplicated standards and mass production reduce the manufacturing costs. Open standards and license-free software which is free of charge simplify the engineering of All-over-IP solutions.

Connectivity: IP devices and networks speak the same language end to end. They do not need any translation between the server, operating systems (e.g. with gateways), cable and end device. They are easy to connect to each other with a standardized RJ45 interface. This simplifies installation, commissioning and maintenance.

Performance: Ethernet/IP transmits large quantities of data faster than field bus systems. This makes it possible to collect and distribute data from the entire network. The availability of a fast data connection allows new applications to be used.

Scalability: Buildings can be connected and controlled digitally throughout. The current Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) can theoretically allocate 1,500 IP addresses per square.

Which technology offers the best and most sustainable options for building automation? Investors, building owners, planners and system integrators ask themselves this question on a daily basis. Some significant criteria would suggest that the continuous use of the Internet Protocol will also blaze a trail in this sector. In the practical implementation, there is no limit to the number of devices which can be addressed.

Security: The star-shaped topology reduces the number of connection points and gives IP networks more operational reliability. The access controls and authentication measures incorporated in the IP improve the security of building automation.

Add-ons: Thanks to the total availability of data from different components, new applications and technical solutions can be developed. An administrator can integrate these with the click of a mouse.

Future-proof: IEEE is already working on the next generation of transmission technology with the new Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). SPE will reduce the costs of connectivity even further and decrease the size too. It is not, however, supposed to replace the existing solutions but build on and extend them. SPE will be perfect for connecting a large number of small sensors and actuators.

The vision With All-over-IP solutions, the realization of smart buildings will become less expensive. They will thus become more flexible and will be implemented more frequently. This means we are coming closer and closer to the vision of an ecological, economical, convenient and secure building. In the longer term, building automation will become an integral part of the Internet of Things (IoT).

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]