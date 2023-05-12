Alstom awards INR 1.5 Crore Grant to Innovative Startups for Developing Sustainable Mobility Solutions in Partnership with NSRCEL-IIMB

As a part of its Sustainability Incubation Program, Alstom India today awarded a grant of INR 1.5 crores to 10 startups that developed solutions in the areas of clean energy, shared mobility and multi modal solutions. Accelerated by NSRCEL-IIMB (NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), the selected startups will be able to use the grant funds to develop and deploy their solutions.

An expert jury including innovation leaders from Alstom screened over 200 applications and selected 20 startups for the incubation program. Of these, 10 startups have been selected for the grant support.

Speaking about the milestone, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India commented, “Our contribution to sustainability is closely tied to the business we are in, which also makes it critical for us to take the lead in building and supporting the ecosystem we operate in. While we are bringing our vision of sustainable mobility to life through our business, we have also committed to make active social investments to nurture startups who share our vision. On that note, it is heartening to see incredible work done by the selected startups and it has been a delight to partner with NSRCEL-IIMB, given their body of work in innovation, technology and sustainable mobility”.

The incubation program itself has brought a whole host of partners across research & engineering, policy and market access to accelerate the journeys of these ventures. Through a combination of capacity & capability building, exposure to complementary partnerships, and funding; the incubation program will help sharpen the business and technology roadmaps of each venture to put them on a path to scale.

Commenting on this milestone, Anand Sri Ganesh, COO of NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, said, “The climate and sustainability spaces are still emerging. Knowledge networks, business models, funding, policy environment – all of these are still weakly defined. Yet we are staring at a crisis in climate change. At NSRCEL we are committed to injecting innovation to solve for these priorities at scale, through the lens of entrepreneurship. Alstom’s commitment to the sector, and in supporting entrepreneurial innovation is an inspiration for other leading corporates to join the cause.”

About the selected startups

MetroRide- MetroRide is an electric mobility platform with a mission to make public transport “Accessible & Seamless”. The company aims to build the world’s largest digital platform for public transport, bridging the gap of last mile connectivity to transit hubs such as metro stations, suburban train, and bus stations. MetroRide has served over 800,000 rides and saved 500,000+ KG of CO2 emissions using their electric-only fleet, while also reducing customers’ spent by over 50% and wait times by over 80% for daily commuters. https://www.metroride.in/

Evoride Motors Private Limited- Evoride Motors is a company dedicated to creating intelligent and environmentally friendly electric 2-wheeler Mobility Solutions, incorporating cutting-edge swappable battery architecture. The company’s industry- leading micro-manufacturing approach and supply chain enable them to provide unique and innovative solutions for customers and empowers workforces in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. https://www.evoride.in/

Volar Alta C/o Drone Tech Solutions – Volar Alta is a drone-based industrial inspection service provider for confined spaces. It specializes in the inspection of critical industrial assets such as boilers, storage tanks, towers chimneys, etc.They have proven their utility value by achieving 96% saving of time and 86% saving of cost for clients in inspection operations while making it 100% safe for their workforce. They plan to become one of the leading inspection service providers globally. https://www.volaralta.com/

Epick Bikes- Epick Bikes is an affiliated brand under Centaur that offers a range of electric bicycles that cater to individuals, business owners, and fleet operators, ensuring a positive experience by providing reliable, upgradable, and high-quality products, creating an impact in adopting electric bicycles for micro-mobility, which caters to nearly 60% of our overall transportation needs. https://www.epickbikes.com/

ChargeEZ is an EV park and charge platform that is on a mission to make EV charging easy, ubiquitous, and reliable for consumers and fleet owners. They are building the largest destination charging network in the country which has resulted in higher EV adoption and reduced CO2 emissions. https://chargeez.in/

The Energy Company- It’s a deep-tech startup aiming to help mobility users adopt Electric vehicles by providing faster, cheaper, and reliable batteries. The Energy Company is promoting a circular economy and unlocking new possibilities for a greener future by providing valuable insights on batteries to financiers, vehicle OEMs, and second-life buyers through their cloud-based platform. https://www.energycompany.in/

Green Tiger Mobility Private Limited- Green Tiger is addressing the most pressing question in today’s mobility space: whether to choose EV or petrol. Green Tiger with its patented dual powertrain technology for 2Ws help not only in reduction of upto 1.5 tons of CO2 per rider per annum but also helps in ensuring the enhance life of the vehicle thereby meeting the UN’s SDG goals by focusing on reduce and reuse as well. https://greentiger.in/

TrackNerd GPS Pvt Ltd- TrackNerd is the fastest-growing IoT-enabled fleet management telematics startup in India. The company aims to bridge the information gap between fleets and their owners. TrackNerd GPS Pvt Ltd has catered to EV fleets, saved 222 tonnes of CO2 emissions, partnered with many such clients, and helped save INR 10 crore worth of fuel through their fuel monitoring services since inception. https://tracknerd.io/

Tadpole Projects- The company’s aim is to provide affordable clean energy conveyance solutions to the masses, with a focus on waste management and power efficiency. Tadpole Project Private Limited has successfully converted 25 vehicles to vintage, premium Gypsy for the Indian army, and electric cranes, resulting in a significant reduction of 3.5g/km per vehicle in carbon emissions and fuel savings of INR 24000/- every day and 8.6 CR for the year, while also reviving the worthiness of vintage vehicles and reducing scrap. https://tadpoleprojects.com/

Swytchd- The company offers an all-inclusive electric vehicle subscription, allowing any customer to get into an EV without large upfront costs and long-term commitments, save fuel, money, and remove CO2 from the environment, while also making no noise. The subscription includes insurance, servicing, breakdown assistance, and free public network charging, all within a one-month commitment, with no deposit required. https://swytchd.com/