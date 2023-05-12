Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Alstom awards INR 1.5 Crore Grant to Innovative Startups for Developing Sustainable Mobility Solutions in Partnership with NSRCEL-IIMB

Alstom awards INR 1.5 Crore Grant to Innovative Startups for Developing Sustainable Mobility Solutions in Partnership with NSRCEL-IIMB

News
By Express Computer
0 23

As a part of its Sustainability Incubation Program, Alstom India today awarded a grant of INR 1.5 crores to 10 startups that developed solutions in the areas of clean energy, shared mobility and multi modal solutions. Accelerated by NSRCEL-IIMB (NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), the selected startups will be able to use the grant funds to develop and deploy their solutions.

An expert jury including innovation leaders from Alstom screened over 200 applications and selected 20 startups for the incubation program. Of these, 10 startups have been selected for the grant support.

Speaking about the milestone, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India commented, “Our contribution to sustainability is closely tied to the business we are in, which also makes it critical for us to take the lead in building and supporting the ecosystem we operate in. While we are bringing our vision of sustainable mobility to life through our business, we have also committed to make active social investments to nurture startups who share our vision. On that note, it is heartening to see incredible work done by the selected startups and it has been a delight to partner with NSRCEL-IIMB, given their body of work in innovation, technology and sustainable mobility”.

The incubation program itself has brought a whole host of partners across research & engineering, policy and market access to accelerate the journeys of these ventures. Through a combination of capacity & capability building, exposure to complementary partnerships, and funding; the incubation program will help sharpen the business and technology roadmaps of each venture to put them on a path to scale.

Commenting on this milestone, Anand Sri Ganesh, COO of NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, said, “The climate and sustainability spaces are still emerging. Knowledge networks, business models, funding, policy environment – all of these are still weakly defined. Yet we are staring at a crisis in climate change. At NSRCEL we are committed to injecting innovation to solve for these priorities at scale, through the lens of entrepreneurship. Alstom’s commitment to the sector, and in supporting entrepreneurial innovation is an inspiration for other leading corporates to join the cause.”

About the selected startups

MetroRide- MetroRide is an electric mobility platform with a mission to make public transport “Accessible & Seamless”.  The company aims to build  the  world’s  largest  digital platform for public transport, bridging the gap of last mile connectivity to transit hubs such as metro stations, suburban train, and bus stations. MetroRide has served over 800,000 rides and saved 500,000+ KG of CO2 emissions using their electric-only fleet, while also reducing customers’ spent by over 50% and wait times by over 80% for daily commuters. https://www.metroride.in/

Evoride Motors Private Limited- Evoride Motors is a company dedicated to creating intelligent and environmentally friendly  electric  2-wheeler  Mobility  Solutions, incorporating cutting-edge swappable battery architecture. The company’s industry- leading micro-manufacturing approach and supply chain enable them to provide unique and innovative solutions for customers and empowers workforces in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. https://www.evoride.in/

Volar  Alta  C/o  Drone  Tech  Solutions  –  Volar  Alta  is  a  drone-based  industrial inspection service provider for confined spaces. It specializes in the inspection of critical industrial assets such as boilers, storage tanks, towers chimneys, etc.They have proven their utility value by achieving 96% saving of time and 86% saving of cost for clients in inspection operations while making it 100% safe for their workforce. They plan to become one of the leading inspection service providers globally. https://www.volaralta.com/

Epick Bikes- Epick Bikes is an affiliated brand under Centaur that offers a range of electric bicycles that cater to individuals, business owners, and fleet operators, ensuring a positive experience by providing reliable, upgradable, and high-quality products, creating an impact in adopting electric bicycles for micro-mobility, which caters to nearly 60% of our overall transportation needs. https://www.epickbikes.com/

ChargeEZ is an EV park and charge platform that is on a mission to make EV charging easy, ubiquitous, and reliable for consumers and fleet owners. They are building the largest destination charging network in the country which has resulted in higher EV adoption and reduced CO2 emissions. https://chargeez.in/

The Energy Company- It’s a deep-tech startup aiming to help mobility users adopt Electric vehicles by providing faster, cheaper, and reliable batteries. The Energy Company is promoting a circular economy and unlocking new possibilities for a greener future by providing valuable insights on batteries to financiers, vehicle OEMs, and second-life buyers through their cloud-based platform. https://www.energycompany.in/

Green Tiger Mobility Private Limited- Green Tiger is addressing the most pressing question in today’s mobility space: whether to choose EV or petrol. Green Tiger with its patented dual powertrain technology for 2Ws help not only in reduction of upto 1.5 tons of CO2 per rider per annum but also helps in ensuring the enhance life of the vehicle thereby meeting the UN’s SDG goals by focusing on reduce and reuse as well. https://greentiger.in/

TrackNerd GPS Pvt Ltd- TrackNerd is the fastest-growing IoT-enabled fleet management telematics startup in India. The company aims to bridge the information gap between fleets and their owners. TrackNerd GPS Pvt Ltd has catered to EV fleets, saved 222 tonnes of CO2 emissions, partnered with many such clients, and helped save INR 10 crore worth of fuel through their fuel monitoring services since inception. https://tracknerd.io/

Tadpole  Projects-  The  company’s  aim  is  to  provide  affordable  clean  energy conveyance solutions to the masses, with a focus on waste management and power efficiency. Tadpole Project Private Limited has successfully converted 25 vehicles to vintage,  premium  Gypsy  for  the  Indian  army,  and  electric  cranes,  resulting  in  a significant reduction of 3.5g/km per vehicle in carbon emissions and fuel savings of INR 24000/- every day and 8.6 CR for the year, while also reviving the worthiness of vintage vehicles and reducing scrap. https://tadpoleprojects.com/

Swytchd- The company offers an all-inclusive electric vehicle subscription, allowing any  customer  to  get  into  an  EV  without  large  upfront  costs  and  long-term commitments, save fuel, money, and remove CO2 from the environment, while also making  no  noise.  The  subscription  includes  insurance,  servicing,  breakdown assistance, and free public network charging, all within a one-month commitment, with no deposit required. https://swytchd.com/

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image