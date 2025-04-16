Altimetrik appoints Rajeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen global operations

Altimetrik is growing its leadership team with the addition of Rajeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer. Jain will be responsible for driving global operations and will report to CEO Raj Sundaresan.

Jain joins Altimetrik with more than three decades of global experience and leadership roles across delivery, operations, and enterprise transformation. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President at LTIMindtree. Over the course of his career, Jain has played various roles in IT and M&A, leading strategic initiatives across business operations, talent transformation, and enterprise IT.

“Rajeev is a seasoned leader with a proven ability to bring out the best in teams while scaling operations in a way that supports long-term growth,” said Sundaresan. “His leadership and client-centric approach will be instrumental as we continue expanding our global footprint and deliver data/AI solutions that drive real business value to our clients.”

Jain has successfully managed large industry business units, consistently expanding organisations while improving client relationships and driving global transformation. His diverse background spans banking, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.

“Altimetrik’s unique digital business approach and strong culture of innovation deeply resonate with me, and I plan to leverage my wealth of experience to help the company to further growth at this pivotal time,” said Jain. “I look forward to working closely with the talented team to accelerate value creation, enhance operational efficiencies, and build scalable systems that will support the execution of the company’s strategic plans and global impact.”

With Altimetrik’s recent strides to expand global market reach, Jain’s people-focused leadership and strategic thinking strengthen a leadership team intent on innovation. Altimetrik’s continued growth underlines its dedication to delivering AI solutions across industries and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.