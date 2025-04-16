Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Altimetrik appoints Rajeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen global operations

Altimetrik appoints Rajeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen global operations

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Altimetrik is growing its leadership team with the addition of Rajeev Jain as Chief Operating Officer. Jain will be responsible for driving global operations and will report to CEO Raj Sundaresan.

Jain joins Altimetrik with more than three decades of global experience and leadership roles across delivery, operations, and enterprise transformation. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President at LTIMindtree. Over the course of his career, Jain has played various roles in IT and M&A, leading strategic initiatives across business operations, talent transformation, and enterprise IT.

“Rajeev is a seasoned leader with a proven ability to bring out the best in teams while scaling operations in a way that supports long-term growth,” said Sundaresan. “His leadership and client-centric approach will be instrumental as we continue expanding our global footprint and deliver data/AI solutions that drive real business value to our clients.”

Jain has successfully managed large industry business units, consistently expanding organisations while improving client relationships and driving global transformation. His diverse background spans banking, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.

“Altimetrik’s unique digital business approach and strong culture of innovation deeply resonate with me, and I plan to leverage my wealth of experience to help the company to further growth at this pivotal time,” said Jain. “I look forward to working closely with the talented team to accelerate value creation, enhance operational efficiencies, and build scalable systems that will support the execution of the company’s strategic plans and global impact.”

With Altimetrik’s recent strides to expand global market reach, Jain’s people-focused leadership and strategic thinking strengthen a leadership team intent on innovation. Altimetrik’s continued growth underlines its dedication to delivering AI solutions across industries and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image