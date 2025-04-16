Cornerstone unveils advanced AI and skills intelligence for workforce agility

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. announced two new innovations – Cornerstone Galaxy AI and Cornerstone Transform within its workforce agility platform, Cornerstone Galaxy. Cornerstone Galaxy is the first platform built to continuously support the transformation of talent strategies, optimisation of workforce with deep talent intelligence, closing of skills gaps all leading to the creation of an agile, future-ready organisation.

“The start of 2025 has seen unprecedented change for many organisations globally; administrative transitions, AI accelerations, changes to trade and workforce regulation; complexity is truly the theme for the year,” said Himanshu Palsule, Chief Executive Officer at Cornerstone. “As organisations grapple with how to meet this complexity and get ahead, our Cornerstone Galaxy platform continues to be the solution, and our accelerated innovation provides customers with the tools and strategies to not just navigate change but thrive in it. Cornerstone Transform and Cornerstone Galaxy AI are the centerpiece in our mission to put workforce agility in the hands of our customers.”

Cornerstone Galaxy AI, the proprietary AI technology powering the entire Cornerstone Galaxy workforce agility platform, has been reimagined to deliver productive, personalised and multi-dimensional talent experiences at scale with unrivalled intelligence and skills data. Built on an AI-native and agentic-first model, Cornerstone Galaxy AI is coupled with SkyHive by Cornerstone’s rich 40+ TB of external labor market data and skills intelligence engine that maps 51,000+ skills to 250 million roles. This next generation AI enhances use cases across Cornerstone Learn, Cornerstone Elevate, and Cornerstone Transform, including admin efficiency, AI-driven personalised learning, career-pathing, development, recruitment, and workforce planning. Ensuring companies are empowered to move from a reactive to proactive and now predictive strategy to meet market and competitive landscape changes head on.

Cornerstone Galaxy AI powers unique experiences across the platform and beyond:

Assistive: Accelerate admin productivity, enhance learning and talent experiences with responsible and ethical AI seamlessly embedded within the Galaxy platform for deeply personalised support.

Connected: Meet people where they work with an agentic-first approach to learning and productivity offering integrated, connected experiences across workforce tools.

Native: Built on a framework that is LLM (large language models)-agnostic, new AI-native solutions that fast-track continuous personal growth with engaging, adaptive, and personalised learning experiences that align with organisational and team goals.

Immersive: Accelerate skill development through immersive coaching and training with AI trainers.

Cornerstone Transform, the newest solution available from Cornerstone, infuses the company’s rich history in workforce development with new predictive labor market intelligence from the acquisition of skills intelligence leader SkyHive. Cornerstone Transform provides unparalleled insight into existing skills, skills needed for the future and acts as a guiding force that drives overall workforce strategy. For example, Cornerstone Transform can track labor market data on both the demand and supply side, within feet of the data point to compare one skyrise office building to another, or one city from another.

Cornerstone Transform accelerates workforces by:

Building an AI-Driven employee skills inventory: Gain a comprehensive and accurate understanding of your workforce using highly accurate internal data, coupled with real-time external labor market data, tailored to your organisation’s unique context.

Increasing decision-making efficiency: Act faster and with predictive insights derived from consolidated data in an integrated repository for workforce strategies; staffing, development, geographic, outsourcing, or automation.

Delivering practical insights and intuitive visualisations: Transform complex human data into clear, actionable insights through user-friendly visualisations, simplifying reporting and providing better alignment at all business levels.

Creating definition and alignment for skilling needs: Rapidly stand up a dynamic evergreen job architecture by leveraging market-driven skills insights, aligning roles with evolving business needs and ensuring your organisation remains agile and competitive.

“Cornerstone’s investment in AI has been a deliberate, long-term strategy aimed at building a resilient foundation for future workforce adaptability,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. “Our research shows that over 50% of large enterprise organisations are investing in or planning to invest in AI-enabled HR solutions by 2025, prioritising HR efficiency and addressing critical talent shortages that impact business success. By integrating dynamic, skills-based labor market data with its personalised Galaxy AI intelligence, Cornerstone delivers a powerful, data-driven approach to workforce planning—helping organisations stay ahead in an evolving talent landscape.”