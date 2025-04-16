Lenovo unveils Legion Tower 5i — The first to feature RTX 50 series GPUs in customiable desktops

Lenovo announced the launch of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) featuring NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPUs. The high-performance desktop is built for gamers, streamers, and creators who demand power and flexibility. Available exclusively via ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) on Lenovo.com and at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, the Legion Tower 5i gives users the freedom to personalise their ideal machine, with doorstep delivery in just 20 days.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said, “At Lenovo, we’re committed to empowering users with technology that adapts to their ambitions. The Legion Tower 5i brings our vision to life, as the first pre-built desktop in India to feature RTX 50 series GPUs with full ‘Custom to Order’ flexibility. Whether you’re a competitive gamer chasing high performance, a creator pushing creative boundaries, or someone exploring AI-powered workflows, this machine is built to scale with your passion and potential.”

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50, the Legion Tower 5i is the first CTO desktop in India to feature the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPUs, unlocking stunning visuals, faster frame rates, and AI-enhanced performance across gaming and creative workloads.

Monster Power Meets Personalized Flexibility

Whether you’re a competitive gamer chasing ultra-high FPS, a second-year STEM student rendering complex projects, or a content creator streaming and editing on the fly, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is built to deliver. Designed for AAA gaming, real-time streaming, AI-assisted workflows, and more, it offers the raw power and flexibility today’s users expect.

With the option to customize everything from the processor and GPU to software, storage, and accessories, users can create a desktop experience that truly fits their needs. The bold 30L Eclipse Black chassis features a tool-less glass side panel, making future upgrades effortless.

And with support for up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50, the Legion Tower 5i is backed by AI-enhanced performance, advanced ray tracing, and creator-grade rendering, users can push the boundaries of what’s possible — in real time.

Launch Offers & Legion Ecosystem

At launch, customers configuring their Legion Tower 5i with a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPU can take advantage of an exclusive monitor bundle offer starting at just ₹4,999. The desktop also comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, giving users access to a vast library of PC titles, including day-one releases.

Built for Long-Term Performance

From whisper-quiet thermals and advanced connectivity — including Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G Ethernet — to Nahimic 3D audio by SteelSeries, the Legion Tower 5i is designed to elevate everyday gaming and productivity. Backed by up to 4 years of onsite warranty, users can count on reliability and expert support throughout their journey.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (30L, 10) is available at a starting price of ₹1,79,990. Custom configurations can be placed via Lenovo.com or at any Lenovo Exclusive Store, with deliveries including customization being fulfilled within 20 days of order.