Altos India, a subsidiary of Acer launches powerful and cutting-edge workstations and solutions for Indian market

Altos India, a subsidiary of Acer India, the global PC giant unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge workstations to meet the increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions in the country. Altos India executives, IT professionals, Partners and industry experts attended the launch event to demonstrate their commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to customers, including commercial hardware and integrated software development to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry. Altos India has a specific focus on AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing.

The new range of workstations and solutions includes:

Altos aiworks: Altos aiWorks offers an all-in-one solution that includes the Altos Accelerator Resource Manager (AARM) management platform and a range of Altos BrainSphere™ AI systems, from servers to workstations. With automatic resource allocation, users can easily tackle the challenges of AI and data science computing, streamlining their operations and achieving optimal performance.

AltosCloud VDI/IDV/VOI: With AltosCloud VDI, schools and enterprises can leverage the latest VDI software platform and robust Altos BrainSphereTM servers to implement cutting-edge remote desktop access solutions. This enables them to increase workspace flexibility, gain a competitive edge, and meet the evolving needs of their users.

AltosCloud HCI: AltosCloud HCI is a hyper-converged infrastructure solution that combines computing, storage, and networking resources into a single software-defined system. It is designed to simplify data center operations, improve performance, and reduce costs. AltosCloud HCI can be used for a variety of applications, including virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), business-critical applications, and private cloud environments.

Altos Smart CCTV: This is video surveillance system that uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide real-time monitoring and analysis. It can detect and alert users about suspicious activities, track people and vehicles, and offer insights into customer behavior. Altos Smart CCTV is suitable for various settings, including retail stores, banks, and public areas.

Altos Brainsphere, services, workstation, and thin client: Altos Brainsphere is a cloud-based service that provides businesses with a range of solutions such as data analysis, virtual desktops, and enterprise-level workstation capabilities. Their thin client technology allows for easy and secure access to company resources from any device with an internet connection.

Jackie Lee, President of Altos Inc, expressed at the launch event, “We are introducing a new range of Altos server and workstation to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions. Our aim is to provide comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions to help our customers prepare for the future. This move will enhance our ability to serve our Indian customers and reinforce our position as a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions.”

Sanjay Virnave, Altos India Country Head, stated, “The launch of our workstations and solutions is a significant step towards strengthening our commitment to the Indian market. We take pride in manufacturing and delivering high-performance computing solutions that are customized to the unique requirements of Indian businesses. Our focus on AI, cloud, and high-performance computing highlights our dedication to delivering all-encompassing solutions to our customers. We are thrilled to introduce these new products to the market and are eager to empower businesses with the latest technology to aid in their growth and success.”