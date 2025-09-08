Altos India unveils Next-Gen AI Server to accelerate enterprise transformation

Altos India announced the launch of its latest AI server, Altos BrainSphere™ R680 F7, designed to power the next wave of enterprise AI deployments across India. The new server will be officially available for shipment from September and is engineered to meet the surging demand from enterprises, government, education, and healthcare sectors for high-performance, scalable, and future-ready AI infrastructure.

The Altos BrainSphere™ R680 F7 supports up to 8 NVIDIA GPUs, including RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, H200 NVL, and L40S, along with 6th-generation Intel Xeon processors and DDR5 memory. Its flexible PCIe architecture allows seamless integration of diverse NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies, making it ideal for AI inference, AI model optimisation, data analytics, industrial AI, virtualisation, visual compute, as well as specialised applications such as AI medical imaging, smart security, and personalised recommendations. This makes it a powerful platform for rapidly building diversified AI workload environments.

The server can also be paired with Altos aiWorks, an AI computing platform that integrates hardware and software resources to simplify deployment, accelerate time-to-market, and support hybrid workload capabilities. Altos aiWorks now includes advanced functionalities such as model deployment, job scheduling, resource monitoring, inference process management, and comes preloaded with multiple mainstream AI frameworks and models. It also integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NIM microservices, enabling enterprises to build scalable, visualised, open, and highly available AI environments tailored to their business needs.

“The Altos BrainSphere™ R680 F7 represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring future-ready AI solutions to Indian enterprises,” said Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India. “As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organisations are seeking infrastructure that combines scalability, performance, and ease of deployment. With this launch, Altos India is well-positioned to empower businesses, government, and academia with computing solutions that will shape the next phase of India’s digital transformation.”

This launch further strengthens Altos India’s positioning as a trusted partner for enterprise computing, delivering solutions that align with the country’s growing focus on AI-driven innovation and digital-first growth.