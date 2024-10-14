Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  AM/NS India inaugurates AI-enabled digital classroom at government primary school in Kawas

AM/NS India inaugurates AI-enabled digital classroom at government primary school in Kawas

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Express Computer
0 0

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) inaugurated an AI-enabled digital classroom at the government primary school in Kawas village as part of its CSR initiative, project “Digital Pathshala”. The classroom aims to bridge the digital divide in rural education by integrating modern technology into traditional learning environments, making education more accessible and engaging for students.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Truptiben Patel, President, Taluka Panchayat, Choryasi, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, Hazira, AM/NS India, Archana Dhameliya, Taluka Education Officer, Taluka Panchayat Office, Choryasi, Nilesh Tadvi, District Panchayat Member,  Lata Patel, Taluka Panchayat Member, Choryasi, Jyoti Rathod, Sarpanch, Kawas village, Manoj Patel, Deputy Sarpanch, Kawas, Paresh Tandel, Block Resource Coordinator, Choryasi, and Tejal Patel, Principal, Kawas Primary School, school staffs, villagers and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, Hazira, AM/NS India said, “This AI-enabled classroom at Kawas is a big step towards preparing students in Hazira belt for a rapidly evolving digital world by providing them with access to digital resources and innovative learning methods. We aim to enhance their educational experience and future employability by empowering them with the right tools. This initiative also reflects our commitment to the betterment of the local community.”

The inauguration ceremony included a live demonstration of the classroom’s digital capabilities, where students and dignitaries explored the new tools and participated in an interactive learning session. Local community leaders and parents commended the initiative, which promises to go a long way in improving the quality of education and access to digital resources.

As part of Project “Digital Pathshala”, AM/NS India has so far equipped 23 government primary schools in Surat with digital classrooms. The digital classroom is equipped with the latest technology, modern learning devices and AI-powered tools to create a more interactive educational environment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image