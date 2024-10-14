AM/NS India inaugurates AI-enabled digital classroom at government primary school in Kawas

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) inaugurated an AI-enabled digital classroom at the government primary school in Kawas village as part of its CSR initiative, project “Digital Pathshala”. The classroom aims to bridge the digital divide in rural education by integrating modern technology into traditional learning environments, making education more accessible and engaging for students.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Truptiben Patel, President, Taluka Panchayat, Choryasi, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, Hazira, AM/NS India, Archana Dhameliya, Taluka Education Officer, Taluka Panchayat Office, Choryasi, Nilesh Tadvi, District Panchayat Member, Lata Patel, Taluka Panchayat Member, Choryasi, Jyoti Rathod, Sarpanch, Kawas village, Manoj Patel, Deputy Sarpanch, Kawas, Paresh Tandel, Block Resource Coordinator, Choryasi, and Tejal Patel, Principal, Kawas Primary School, school staffs, villagers and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Anil Matoo, Head – Corporate Affairs, Hazira, AM/NS India said, “This AI-enabled classroom at Kawas is a big step towards preparing students in Hazira belt for a rapidly evolving digital world by providing them with access to digital resources and innovative learning methods. We aim to enhance their educational experience and future employability by empowering them with the right tools. This initiative also reflects our commitment to the betterment of the local community.”

The inauguration ceremony included a live demonstration of the classroom’s digital capabilities, where students and dignitaries explored the new tools and participated in an interactive learning session. Local community leaders and parents commended the initiative, which promises to go a long way in improving the quality of education and access to digital resources.

As part of Project “Digital Pathshala”, AM/NS India has so far equipped 23 government primary schools in Surat with digital classrooms. The digital classroom is equipped with the latest technology, modern learning devices and AI-powered tools to create a more interactive educational environment.