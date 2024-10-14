Elevate your Azure stack HCI experience with Dell Solutions

By Payal Sharma, Product Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies

In today’s fast-paced world, innovation and success are crucial for staying ahead. At Dell Technologies, we believe in meeting customers where they are—empowering them with cutting-edge technology and offering choices that suit every budget. That’s why we’re excited to expand our Dell Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI by offering Dell Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI on the latest generation hardware. That means you can now choose between two powerful options: the Dell Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI for a smartly priced and reliable hyperconverged infrastructure, or the Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure for even more automation, enhanced value, and productivity.

No matter which option you choose, Dell is redefining what it means to deliver a Microsoft Azure experience on-premises. Let’s look at what each solution offers. Dell’s Factory-ready Azure Stack HCI – Efficiency Out of the Box

For those seeking a Microsoft-native management experience, the Dell Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI provides preconfigured, hyperconverged infrastructure backed by Dell’s engineering expertise. This solution offers several key benefits, including easy deployment and management through Azure Management and

Governance Services, along with Dell OpenManage Integration for Windows Admin Center. It also ensures reliable updates with compatibility checks for both software and infrastructure, and maintains optimized performance through regular system assessments, offering 2-4 validations each year.

APEX cloud platform for Azure – A Microsoft premier solution

The Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure is a robust choice for those seeking enhanced value, productivity, and automation. As the first Premier Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, it’s continuously validated in collaboration with Microsoft. The Dell APEX Cloud Platform Foundation Software, an integral part of the platform, provides deep, cross-layer integrations and intelligent automation that simplify initial deployments and cluster creation, in addition to ongoing operations across the complete technology stack. IT admins can use familiar tools, such as Windows Admin Center and the Azure Portal, for a simple, consistent and centralised way of operating dispersed Azure deployments.

A recent ESG report highlighted that the unique value provided by APEX cloud platform foundation software translates into significant benefits for customers, including:

 50% more productive administrators: Enhanced automation simplifies tasks, from node addition to cluster expansion.

 50% reduction in availability issues: Automated, non-disruptive upgrades and validated state assurance keep workloads running smoothly.

 80% lower testing costs: Continuous joint CI/CD testing with Microsoft ensures each release is backed by extensive engineering hours.

 40% lower support costs: Proactive, call-home support through Windows Admin Center reduces support costs and boosts reliability.

Why Choose Dell Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI?

Whichever solution you choose, Dell offers unique benefits that set us apart from other providers:

 Unique integration and automation: Opt for the Microsoft-driven management experience of the Dell Integrated System or the enhanced productivity of the APEX Cloud Platform with Dell APEX Cloud Platform Foundation Software.

 Built on the latest PowerEdge platforms: Our solutions are purpose-built for their environments, featuring intelligent systems management, cyber-resilient security, and sustainability.

 Expert support with ProSupport: Enjoy comprehensive system-level support from a single source, covering hardware, software, and Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, with Dell managing collaboration with Microsoft support.

 Available with Azure Stack HCI OEM License: Gain significant price advantages with a one-time upfront cost for Azure Stack HCI 23H2, Windows Server Data Center 2022, and Azure Kubernetes Service.

In summary, Dell Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deliver unmatched integration, automation, and expert support, all built on the latest PowerEdge technology to meet your on-premises Azure needs.