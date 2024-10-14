Online shopping for the affluent: now faster, safer, and more rewarding with CRED

CRED has made shopping faster, safer, more convenient and rewarding. New features on CRED reduce steps in the payment experience and benefit both members and merchants.

PIN-less (and painless) commerce

CRED members now have a faster payment option – a wallet that they can preload and use across major online merchants for accelerated, PIN-less payment that does not require an OTP. This feature makes commerce quicker and can be used across merchants like Swiggy Food and Instamart, BookMyShow, Urban Company and more. Members can also use CRED wallet on CRED escapes to book travel experiences and to pay utility bills. Members can begin using the wallet after completing KYC verification.

CRED rewards, now extended to partner merchants

By extending our rewards offering to select partners, CRED enables them – for the first time – to offer vouchers and cashback across any payment method. This brings more rewards to CRED members across the commerce experience on their favourite merchants and enables partner merchants to delight their best customers. Swiggy and ixigo are launch partners for this offering, with more expected to join the programme over the next few months.

Save cards once, use everywhere

In partnership with Visa, CRED now enables members to securely use their card details saved on CRED across merchants without re-entering information. This feature – powered by device tokenisation technology – caters to members who often shop at smaller or niche merchants where cards may not be saved. By linking tokenised card details directly to the member’s device, CRED enables a more secure and efficient checkout.

Unlike traditional checkout that requires multiple steps and data re-entry, device tokenisation enables a one-click, secure experience that saves time and enhances security. This feature is particularly useful for those with multiple credit cards, who form the majority of CRED’s 14-million affluent member community.

These features will roll out in phases over October.

“Since the launch of Swiggy UPI, we’ve seen a positive response from our users who value the ease and speed it brings to the payment process. Now, through our partnership with CRED, we’re adding an extra layer of benefit by offering rewards on top of the convenience. This makes checking out not only faster but also more rewarding for power users, reinforcing our commitment to making every step of their experience with Swiggy seamless and valuable.” said Anurag Panganamamula, Head of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy

Akshay Aedula, Head, Product and Growth, CRED, said, “Affluent customers don’t want to think about the mechanics of paying—they just want things to work. These new features are about enabling merchants to remove friction from the payment process and add delight. We’re giving members an experience that feels effortless, while helping merchants connect more meaningfully with a high-trust audience and turning everyday transactions into a pleasure.”