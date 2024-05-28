Amazon India launches the 4th edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School to continue shaping the future of ML education

Amazon India announced the registration dates for the fourth edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School, an immersive program that aims to provide students with the opportunity to gain key Machine Learning skills and technologies from Scientists at Amazon, making them industry-ready for a career in machine learning. The registration period will run from 31 May to 21 June, 2024. The free educational course will be conducted over 4 weekends in July, covering eight modules that will provide students with an opportunity to gain skills on key ML topics. These include Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Dimensionality Reduction, Unsupervised Learning, Sequential models, Reinforcement learning, Generative AI and LLMs, and Causal Inference with a focus on fostering a strong foundation in both theoretical concepts and practical applications.

Machine Learning Summer School is open to all engineering students enrolled in Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degrees from any recognized institute in India and are expected to graduate in 2025 or 2026. Eligible students will be required to take an assessment, and the top 3000 students will then be enrolled in ML Summer School.

Rajeev Rastogi, Vice President, International Machine Learning, Amazon, says, “Machine learning has become pivotal in solving customer problems driving a surge in demand for ML. However, the demand for ML workforce is surpassing the available talent pool. With Amazon ML Summer School, our aim is to bridge this gap by making students industry-ready for science careers, focusing on cultivating ML expertise and applied science skills. Besides delivering top-tier training across a wide range of machine learning topics, this year, we’re also emphasizing an application-driven approach crucial to equipping talent with hands-on experience to tackle real-world challenges.’’

Amazon’s ML Summer School takes a different approach from traditional programs by offering a unique learning experience combining theoretical concepts with practical applications. It aligns with current industry trends and university courses, catering to students with diverse ML backgrounds. By the end of the program, students will have gained proficiency in key ML technologies.

Speaking on the experience, Prabash Male, a participant from the MLSS 2022 batch and currently working as an Applied Scientist at Amazon, said, “Amazon ML – Summer School had a significant impact on my career path in machine learning research. Sessions that were conducted as part of the summer school gave me unique insights into how most of the algorithms and concepts that I learned in college were being applied to solve large-scale problems across Amazon. This program helped me secure an internship with the Automatic Speech Recognition team in the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) org. I gained hands-on experience training large-scale speech models, which directly contributed to other ongoing projects within Amazon. Overall, the summer school program provided me with an exceptional learning experience.”

Since its pilot in 2021, the Amazon ML Summer School has rapidly evolved, demonstrating exceptional growth. The inaugural edition saw applications from over 3900 students, with more than 300 students earning the opportunity to join the program. Building on this success, in 2023, the program was expanded to include engineering students enrolled in any recognized institute in India and attracted over 61000 applicants, with 20000 women registering for the course.