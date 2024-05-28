Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Zeron Partners with Mitigata to boost cyber risk posture in BFSI sector by 60%

Zeron Partners with Mitigata to boost cyber risk posture in BFSI sector by 60%

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Zeron, has announced a strategic partnership with Mitigata, a company at the forefront of redefining cyber insurance solutions. With a primary focus on enhancing cyber risk management and reducing cyber risk exposure by 60%, this collaboration aims to empower organisations to make well-informed decisions regarding their cyber risk strategies. By integrating Zeron’s expertise in risk quantification with Mitigata’s specialised cyber insurance solutions, customers can proactively manage their cyber risks and secure suitable financial protection.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations face the challenge of understanding their cyber risk posture and selecting the most appropriate insurance coverage. Zeron addresses this challenge by providing customers with key risk indicators and quantification using its QBER model which is the first of its kind in the country and sets a benchmark for managing cyber risks.

The partnership will work by combining Zeron’s expertise in risk quantification with Mitigata’s specialisation in cyber insurance. Zeron will utilise its QBER model to provide customers with key risk indicators and quantification, helping them understand their cyber risk posture. Mitigata, on the other hand, will offer tailored cyber insurance solutions based on the insights provided by Zeron’s risk quantification model. This collaboration will empower organisations to make informed decisions about their cyber risk management strategies and select the most appropriate cyber insurance coverage.

“Our partnership with Mitigata represents a strategic alliance focused on empowering organisations to navigate today’s complex cyber threat landscape. By integrating Zeron’s risk quantification insights with Mitigata’s innovative cyber insurance solutions, we enable businesses to proactively manage cyber risks and obtain the most suitable insurance coverage. The escalating complexity of cyber threats and the increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding cyber risks have created a pressing need for a robust CRQ model like QBER. With its ability to deliver actionable insights and empower organisations to enhance their cyber posture, QBER sets a new standard for cyber risk quantification” Sanket Sarkar, CEO  & Founder of Zeron.

QBER helps organisations understand their cyber risks in monetary terms and gives them useful insights. This makes it easier for them to protect themselves from cyber-attacks and handle their financial impact. The demand for this model is growing quickly because cyber threats are rapidly evolving. Many companies are finding that using QBER helps them invest better in cybersecurity. Unlike earlier models, QBER looks at cyber risks more completely, flexibly and dynamically. This means that companies can adapt quickly to new threats. By using QBER, insurance companies can provide comprehensive cyber risk coverage for their clients, improving the ecosystem’s cyber resilience..

Sarthak Dubey, Co-founder & COO expressed “Mitigata’s partnership with Zeron marks a significant step in our mission to go beyond cybersecurity and cyber insurance. By combining Mitigata’s innovative tech-enabled cyber insurance solutions with Zeron’s risk quantification capabilities, we can provide our clients with comprehensive, full-stack cyber support. This collaboration will empower organisations to not only understand their cyber risk posture with unprecedented accuracy but also secure tailored financial protection. Together, Mitigata and Zeron are setting a new standard for cyber risk management and helping our clients navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence.”

Mitigata’s partnership with Zeron marks a significant step in our mission to go beyond cybersecurity and cyber insurance. By combining Mitigata’s innovative tech- enabled cyber insurance solutions with Zeron’s risk quantification capabilities, we are able to provide our clients with comprehensive, full-stack cyber support. This collaboration will empower organisations to not only understand their cyber risk posture with unprecedented accuracy but also secure tailored financial protection. Together, Mitigata and Zeron are setting a new standard for cyber risk management and helping our clients navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence

Zeron’s main objective is to help organisations make smart choices about cybersecurity and build trust. By effectively safeguarding digital assets and ensuring compliance with industry regulations, Zeron enhances overall cybersecurity resilience. Its innovative solutions have garnered widespread recognition among a diverse clientele spanning Indonesia, Canada, Singapore, the UK, the Philippines, and beyond. Noteworthy clients include the Bureau of Immigration Philippines. Affin Bank, NTUC, Aditya Birla Capital, and Bank Open, among others.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image