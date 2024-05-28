India’s booming digital marketing landscape

By Pallavi Patil, Program Chairperson Post Graduate Program in Digital Media & Marketing Communications, NMIMS School of Branding & Advertising, Mumbai

India has developed a successful professional path in recent years, and its future looks even brighter. Businesses are focusing on digital platforms as more people gain access to the internet and mobile devices. Once a business develops and implements an effective digital strategy, it can grow exponentially which is why we need experts in this area. In India there are many exciting job opportunities available within the field of digital marketing alone. Brands promote their businesses online through various digital channels such as websites, mobile apps, emails, social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter, search engines like Google etcetera. For someone who wants to have a thriving career in digital marketing must have tech savvy skills coupled with analytical abilities & creativity because those are vital for skill development. With the rise in internet usage both big corporations and small start-ups need marketers who can take advantage.

Top career choice in India in field of digital marketing

India’s digital marketing industry is thriving at the moment, opening up numerous career opportunities for professionals with diverse talents. Whether you’re a whiz at SEO/SEM, a social media expert, or a creative genius when it comes to content creation, there’s a place for you in this exciting field. This increased demand has also led to the emergence of specialized agencies and consultancies that cater to the specific needs of businesses in all sectors.

• Digital marketing manager: Creates and implements digital marketing strategy, manages campaigns, and analyses performance indicators.

• SEO specialist: Works to improve a website’s presence in search engines by optimizing keywords, creating content, and generating links.

• Social media manager: Manages social media accounts, provides interesting content, and engages with the audience to increase brand visibility and engagement.

• Content marketer: Creates and implements content strategy for multiple channels, including as blogs, videos, and social media, to attract and engage the target audience.

• PPC specialist: Manages pay-per-click advertising programs, ensuring maximum ROI.

A digital marketing job in India gives a person the chance to be involved in a lively and ever-changing industry that has the potential to transform the digital economy. E-commerce is growing rapidly and internet penetration is deepening across India, making this an ideal career choice for those with an interest in both creativity and technology.

Mobile & internet drive demand for digital marketing specialists

• Content marketing: Content marketing is one of the most often used marketing techniques. Businesses need a marketing strategy in order to boost organic website traffic. As a result, India is seeing an increase in demand for content strategists. A content strategist’s goal is to create an effective content marketing strategy.

• Brand marketing: Given the intense competition in today’s digital market, it might be difficult to convey product characteristics to prospective customers. Businesses need to do more than just sell products in order to accomplish this. Long-term economic viability is supported by both brand identification and trust, which are bolstered by this brand awareness. Telling the brand’s story through realistic and pertinent stories is a component of the brand-building strategy.

• Digital planning: Copywriters, graphic designers, and Google Ads managers are just a few of the positions in the highly specialized field of digital marketing. Design engineers or digital planners are mostly in charge of team coordination. Experience is the key to acquiring the marketing abilities required by digital planners. With the right collection of abilities, they can oversee multiple teams or campaigns.

• E-commerce expert: Most traditional companies now provide their products and services online. This suggests that there is a high need for professionals with outstanding e-commerce skills. The most common job in digital marketing is now that of e-commerce professional. An e-commerce specialist is skilled in every aspect of online sales, including crafting the greatest product descriptions, utilizing the right CTAs, and

• Digital media management: A digital media manager is in charge of managing an organization’s entire online advertising digital strategy. The popular digital marketing role involves channel management, including social, display, and advertising. High-level duties including increasing online sales, optimizing revenue, and creating new sales are under the purview of digital media managers. The digital media manager should be knowledgeable in online advertising, such as PPC campaigns, Bing Ads, and Google Ads.

Businesses go digital: The rise of digital marketing in India

Digital marketing has exploded alongside the digital revolution, leading to a volatile job market that values skills and experience more than degrees. Using such channels as email, social media and search engines among others businesses are able to connect directly with their target customers thus increasing brand awareness and driving sales. With the growth of e-commerce and m-commerce in India, there will be an even greater need for digital marketers hence creating a favourable environment for young professionals to showcase their abilities while helping enterprises establish strong online presence. Additionally, wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with machine learning is bound to transform strategies used in digital marketing thereby making the future full of endless possibilities.