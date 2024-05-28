AI and Cybersecurity: Protecting Data in the Age of Intelligent Threats

By: Ravinder Arora, Chief Information Security Officer, Infogain

In the face of continually shifting cyber threats and expanding attack vectors, it is crucial to emphasise the value of proactive measures over reactive responses. With the rise in specialised language models, one can safely predict that artificial intelligence (AI) is not going anywhere. Consider this example: Large language models have revolutionised organisational cybersecurity. By preparing security groups with the ability to effectively analyse large data sets through clear questions, these advanced models have proven instrumental in generating actionable insights. Their remarkable proficiency in comprehending and producing human-like text has paved the way for significant progress in diverse fields. Moreover, it is this ability that has polished and equipped cyber criminals to come up with more fatal attacks! In the modern hyper-connected world, information has become the foundation of our existence. However, with the increase in data comes a growing threat: cybercrime. In a recent report by IT Governance, 32.72 billion breaches have been reported so far in 5,360 publicly disclosed incidents.

Cybersecurity threats pose a significant risk to companies and industries. One of the most common and damaging threats is data breaches, where sensitive company and customer information can be exposed, leading to financial losses, legal liabilities, and damage to a company’s reputation. Research indicates that the global cost of cybercrime is expected to surge in the next four years, rising from $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $13.82 trillion by 2028. (source: Statista’s Market Insights)

Artificial intelligence is misused to create smart malicious software to exploit security flaws in the most precise way possible. We no longer deal with the times when basic security measures were used to work against hackers.

However, amidst the escalating threat landscape, AI offers renewed hope in the fight against cybercrime. Machines are also acting defenders against clever cyber-attackers, striving to safeguard digital infrastructure and protect our sensitive data. The benefits of integrating AI into cybersecurity are not limited to a single aspect. AI functions as a power amplifier in cybersecurity, augmenting human capabilities to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats. AI methods like machine learning or deep learning are the real catalysts for this revolution. Machine learning techniques are complex, as they are sampled from large data sets to detect patterns related to malicious activity. Deep learning, on the other hand, is inspired by the neural architecture of the human brain and has an impressive capability to predict using complex data.

Moreover, real-time threat detection systems equipped with artificial intelligence technology can help organisations recognise emerging threats and respond promptly. AI plays a vital part in improving the accuracy of threat detection by screening through a large volume of data quickly, distinguishing between normal and malicious activities, and identifying both known and unknown risks. AI-powered solutions can bolster cybersecurity defences by exposing vulnerabilities and transforming them into a proactive defence against new threats.

As we move toward the future, Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven cybersecurity has opportunities and possibilities. New technologies like quantum computing and AI-powered threat intelligence are coming to transform the cybersecurity field.

It holds benefits that will greatly affect cryptography as well as the need for assurance against cyber-attacks. These technologies provide organisations with an opportunity to acquire deeper knowledge of the evolving threats and create proactive defence approaches as well as adaptive cybersecurity measures.

Conclusion

Overall, the incorporation of AI into cybersecurity will result in significant progress in securing cyberspace against the intelligent enemy. AI-based technologies ranging from real-time threat detection to user authentication and future-proofing defences are immeasurably important features in data protection systems and digital infrastructure safety. Organisations that adopt AI-based cybersecurity solutions not only fortify their presence in a fast-changing security scenario but also pave the way for a brighter and safer cyberspace.