Amazon Prime Now To Be Discontinued In India, Replaced As Amazon Fresh

Amazon Prime Now To Be Discontinued In India, Replaced As Amazon Fresh

The Amazon Shopping App will now be making space for grocery deliveries under Amazon Fresh.

Prime Now
Amazon’s two-hours grocery delivery app Amazon Prime Now will be shutting down in India. The app had gone live in 2016 and has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It will be replaced by ‘Amazon Fresh’ on the Amazon App. This change was to take place a while back but was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. 

Amazon Prime Now was originally launched as Amazon Now which was later rebranded to Prime Now. It was an exclusive for Prime members and provided two-hour deliveries for groceries, electronics, gifts, and more. Customers will now have to download the Amazon Shopping App and avail to grocery services on its Amazon Fresh category. 

There is another development in the Amazon app. The tech giant has launched a new app for iOS and Android users which comes with a change. They have now introduced features of UPI and money transfer to give more payment options. 

Post the lockdown, Amazon had continued the deliveries of essential items and orders placed from April 1st for some cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mohali, Kolkata, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, etc. The lockdown was announced on March 24th which led Amazon to stop its services for a while.


