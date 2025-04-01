AMD Completes Acquisition of ZT Systems

AMD announced the completion of its acquisition of ZT Systems, the leading builder of AI and cloud computing infrastructure for the world’s top hyperscalers. ZT Systems’ rack-scale and cloud-optimised design expertise strengthens AMD’s AI systems portfolio for enterprise and hyperscale AI customers.
This acquisition enables AMD to:
- Expand Market Reach: AMD is strengthening its position in the $500 billion data center AI accelerator market projected for 2028, enhancing its ability to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand with optimised, open ecosystem solutions.
- Accelerate AI Deployment: The integration of ZT Systems’ design and customer enablement expertise accelerates AI infrastructure deployment at scale, reducing end-to-end deployment times and providing a significant competitive advantage for customers in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
- Harness the ZT Advantage: By adding ZT Systems’ industry-leading rack and cluster-level design team, with extensive experience creating AI systems for hyperscalers, AMD now delivers full AI solutions from silicon to rack, complementing its silicon and software capabilities with critical systems expertise.