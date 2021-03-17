Amplify.ai launches industry’s first AI-driven Comment Moderation SaaS solution

Read Article

Amplify.ai, a leader in Conversational AI, has announced the launch of the industry’s first AI-driven Comment Moderation SaaS Solution. A first-of-its-kind, the AI-powered SaaS solution empowers consumer brands and their social media teams with access to proprietary social media tools. Brands can now deploy this revolutionary solution for real-time comment analysis and the choice of prioritised recommendations for team members to act upon or automated actions taken instantly. This includes liking positive comments, posting public replies to FAQs, tagging comments for customer support issues, privately replying when appropriate, and hiding problematic comments, such as those containing hate speech.

One of Amplify.ai’s first partners in India to see the positive impact of AI-driven Comment Moderation is Lifestyle, India’s leading destination for the latest trends. After implementing the solution, Lifestyle’s social moderation is now 90 percent automated on Facebook and approximately 50-70 percent automated on Instagram.

Talking about the announcement, Mahi de Silva, Co-founder and CEO of Amplify.ai, said, “Consumer brands are dealing with a pandemic-driven surge in digital engagement, especially in the form of comments on Facebook and Instagram, overwhelming the social teams that must moderate those comments. Our AI-driven solution uniquely enables Comment Moderation at a superhuman scale, delivering the most efficient and the most capital-efficient path to getting the brand’s social media inbox to zero.”

