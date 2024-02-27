Apollo Health & Lifestyle keeps its financial operations healthy with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited, one of India’s largest retail healthcare companies, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to optimise its financial operations and increase productivity. With Oracle Cloud ERP, Apollo Health & Lifestyle will be able to eliminate manual processes and embrace continuous innovation to improve speed and accuracy in reporting, align financial and operational planning, and gain insights to drive better decisions.

Apollo Health & Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), runs the largest chain of standardised primary healthcare Models – Multispecialty Clinics, under the brand name “Apollo Clinic” in India & the Middle East, Diabetes Management Clinics under Apollo Sugar, Dental Clinics under Apollo Dental and Diagnostic Centers under Apollo Diagnostics. The Company also operates Specialty formats under Apollo Cradle (a Centre for Women & Children), Apollo Fertility (a centre for providing infertility treatment), Apollo Spectra Hospitals (a hospital for minimally invasive surgeries) & Apollo Dialysis (A Chain of Dialysis Centers). Apollo Health & Lifestyle’s finance and operations data was dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications, making it challenging to get accurate real-time information. To streamline its finance operations, improve automation, accelerate reporting, and expand insights, Apollo Health & Lifestyle selected Oracle Cloud ERP.

Oracle Cloud ERP will enable Apollo Health & Lifestyle to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), part of Oracle Cloud ERP, will help improve the speed and accuracy of financial reporting, reduce the time to close the books, and enable senior leaders to make better decisions.

Mr. Sriram Iyer, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd:

Innovating our financial operations through technology is pivotal for sustaining the growth trajectory of our entire organisation. By integrating Oracle Cloud ERP into our operations, we aim to fortify our financial infrastructure, ensuring agility and efficiency across their business verticals. This will also reflect our commitment to driving sustainable growth amidst the dynamic healthcare landscape in India. Through this initiative, Apollo Health Lifestyle Ltd endeavors to optimise its resources, streamline operations, and enhance the overall customer experience, ultimately reinforcing its market presence and delivering value to stakeholders.

Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, CFO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd:

With Oracle Cloud ERP, we can simplify finance processes, increase business agility, and improve business decisions so employees can focus on providing the best care to our customers. With this advanced solution in place, we aim to simplify intricate finance procedures, enabling swift adaptability to evolving market dynamics. By enhancing financial efficiency and agility, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd seeks to consolidate its position as a frontrunner in the healthcare industry, fostering innovation and excellence in patient care. We will leverage Oracle Cloud ERP to drive operational excellence, strengthen financial controls, and elevate the organisation’s competitive edge in the healthcare landscape.

India is experiencing a surge in healthcare service demand, which requires healthcare providers to fortify infrastructure, optimise business processes, and adopt cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, said Deepa Param Singhal, vice president Cloud Applications, Oracle India. Oracle Cloud ERP underpins Apollo Health & Lifestyle’s growth agenda by automating its finance function, elevating overall business efficiency, and enabling it to continually innovate and introduce new services for the betterment of our nation’s health.

The project was implemented by PwC, a long-term Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member. With rising income levels, changing preferences of consumers preferring preventive care vs prescriptive care and increasing market penetration of health insurance, the healthcare delivery market in India is growing fast,” said Hirak Kayal, partner, of Technology Consulting, PwC. “To meet this demand, AHLL needed to have a very efficient and scalable back-office operation, in which business processes could be digitalised so productivity could be enhanced. By implementing Oracle Fusion Applications and integrating it with several HIS platforms, we were able to meet this requirement and also ensure all AHLL business entities were gaining business benefits.”

Oracle Cloud ERP helps organisations to quickly optimise their business with touchless operations, predictive insights, and embedded collaboration features. It offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing, and the innovative Oracle B2B, which revolutionises the way organisations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe. With machine learning, AI, and other customer-driven

innovations added every 90 days, Oracle Cloud ERP helps organisations increase efficiency, embrace new business models, respond to shifting market conditions, and capitalise on new opportunities.