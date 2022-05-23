Appalla Saikiran appointed as an international partner for India at WBAF

In a major development, India has now become a proud member of the world’s largest forum of equity investment markets, reaching an unprecedented scale of connectivity with the global investment ecosystem. As part of this inclusion, a young, dynamic and passionate Indian entrepreneur, Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, a new-age holistic platform, has been nominated as the International Partner for India. He will soon represent India at the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF).

This headway opens immense opportunities for Indian stakeholders like local angel investors, corporate ventures, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks and pioneering entrepreneurs to connect with global counterparts and leaders in the same field. The encompassing of India, the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, in WBAF provides a myriad of opportunities for the Indian entrepreneurial universe to flourish tremendously. This significant progress has essentially opened floodgates for high-scaling businesses and thereby notable economic development.

Appalla Saikiran, Founder and CEO, SCOPE and newly-appointed International Partner for India said, “To be appointed as International Partner for India is a matter of great honour and pride. I am thrilled to have this opportunity. Inclusion in WBAF gives high-potential entrepreneurs and fast-emerging startups a much-needed boost by giving access to global leaders in the same field. It provides numerous opportunities for each stakeholder to leverage such great minds’ knowledge, experience, and ideas to take the right step forward in their journey. The Indian startup ecosystem is at a stage where it needs more maturity, inclusivity and support to improve and enhance its existing capabilities. And by getting included in WBAF, we’ll now have access to those opportunities. I am sure this latest move will be a historic step in India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem.”