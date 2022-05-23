Express Computer


CX Exchange 2022 honours digital leaders

This year’s spectacular CX Exchange event and awards ceremony was organised by Adobe India in partnership with Express Computer on May 12, 2022.

CX Exchange, is an experiential event and award ceremony, to honour India’s leading CMOs, CDOs, CIOs, Chief Experience Officers, and their team members. This virtual event honoured these leaders representing large enterprises in India. As digital leaders, they have been at the forefront to create sustainable and continued business value for their organisations in times of uncertainty. 

In order to celebrate and honour the efforts of these digital leaders, Indian actress Karisma Kapoor and Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath felicitated them at the virtual ceremony in the following categories:

Select one Award Category Name of the Nominee Designation Organisation
Mavens of Customer Experience Management  Gaurav Chand Chief Marketing Officer COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Mavens of Customer Experience Management  Sachin Goel EVP & Head – Digital Business Tata AIA Life Insurance
Mavens of Customer Experience Management  Krishnan Venkateshwaran Chief Digital & Information Officer Titan Company
Mavens of Customer Experience Management  Kaushik Chakraborty Senior VP – Digital Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd
Mavens of Customer Experience Management  Sanjay Suri CTO Nykaa
Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Puneet Sood Global Head – Apparel Business & National Business Head – North and West India, Nepal, Bhutan Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors)
Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Rupesh Jain CEO Candere
Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Nitin Agarwal Co-Founder & CGO Upscalio
Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Arnab Ganguly Head- Performance Analytics and Business Insights TATA Digital
Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Kaushik Ghate Sr. Vice President II and Head – Customer Analytics and Data Sciences HDFC Bank
Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Karan Mehta Head – Marketing Technologies & Operations IDFC First Bank
Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Mohit Desai Senior Vice President & Head – Digital IDFC First Bank
Mavens of Customer Journey Management Akshay Tapase CMO AU Small Finance Bank
Mavens of Customer Journey Management Amar Sane Senior Vice President Customer Relations HDFC Life
Mavens of Customer Journey Management Jones George Executive Director Geojit Financial Services
Mavens of Customer Journey Management Riddhi Adlakha Head – Digital Marketing Tata Consultancy Services
Mavens of Content Management Vivek Kant Chief Technology Officer Bajaj Finserv Direct
Mavens of Content Management Jatin Chhikara Head – Digital and CRM Royal Enfield
Mavens of Content Management Puneet Shrimali Marketing Technology Lead TATA Digital

Following is the link to the virtual event and awards ceremony: https://vimeopro.com/user124264886/adobe-experience-makers-cx-exchange click here.

Govind Choudhary

Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN (Indian Express Group).

