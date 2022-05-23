CX Exchange 2022 honours digital leaders

This year’s spectacular CX Exchange event and awards ceremony was organised by Adobe India in partnership with Express Computer on May 12, 2022.

CX Exchange, is an experiential event and award ceremony, to honour India’s leading CMOs, CDOs, CIOs, Chief Experience Officers, and their team members. This virtual event honoured these leaders representing large enterprises in India. As digital leaders, they have been at the forefront to create sustainable and continued business value for their organisations in times of uncertainty.

In order to celebrate and honour the efforts of these digital leaders, Indian actress Karisma Kapoor and Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath felicitated them at the virtual ceremony in the following categories:

Select one Award Category Name of the Nominee Designation Organisation Mavens of Customer Experience Management Gaurav Chand Chief Marketing Officer COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Mavens of Customer Experience Management Sachin Goel EVP & Head – Digital Business Tata AIA Life Insurance Mavens of Customer Experience Management Krishnan Venkateshwaran Chief Digital & Information Officer Titan Company Mavens of Customer Experience Management Kaushik Chakraborty Senior VP – Digital Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Mavens of Customer Experience Management Sanjay Suri CTO Nykaa Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Puneet Sood Global Head – Apparel Business & National Business Head – North and West India, Nepal, Bhutan Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors) Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Rupesh Jain CEO Candere Mavens of Experience Driven Commerce Nitin Agarwal Co-Founder & CGO Upscalio Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Arnab Ganguly Head- Performance Analytics and Business Insights TATA Digital Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Kaushik Ghate Sr. Vice President II and Head – Customer Analytics and Data Sciences HDFC Bank Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Karan Mehta Head – Marketing Technologies & Operations IDFC First Bank Mavens of Data Insight and Audience Mohit Desai Senior Vice President & Head – Digital IDFC First Bank Mavens of Customer Journey Management Akshay Tapase CMO AU Small Finance Bank Mavens of Customer Journey Management Amar Sane Senior Vice President Customer Relations HDFC Life Mavens of Customer Journey Management Jones George Executive Director Geojit Financial Services Mavens of Customer Journey Management Riddhi Adlakha Head – Digital Marketing Tata Consultancy Services Mavens of Content Management Vivek Kant Chief Technology Officer Bajaj Finserv Direct Mavens of Content Management Jatin Chhikara Head – Digital and CRM Royal Enfield Mavens of Content Management Puneet Shrimali Marketing Technology Lead TATA Digital

Following is the link to the virtual event and awards ceremony: https://vimeopro.com/user124264886/adobe-experience-makers-cx-exchange click here.