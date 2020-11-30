AppInventiv witnesses 75% growth in H1 FY20-21 over H1 FY19-20

Read Article

Appinventiv, a leading global end-to-end digital transformation service provider in India today, announced that it has clocked over 75 per cent growth in revenue in H1 FY 2020-2021 vis-à-vis H1 of FY19-20 when the company’s revenues stood at 40 cr. The growth is largely driven by the spike in demand for on-demand digital transformation services in the fintech and healthcare sector. Seeing the inclusion of technology in various new sectors, Appinventiv has grown competence in the last one year to serve the demand. Known for its high-end engineering, Appinventiv has been clocking steady growth since its inception.

When the entire economy was grappling to survive because of Covid-19, Appinventiv grew its clientele in the last 6 months and bagged multiple Government projects including some key digital solutions for the Indian and Qatar governments. Data security and client confidentiality remained the utmost priority for the company even during this period. AppInventiv’s IT team ensured that all security protocols are being followed with 100 per cent compliance across the organization. Achieving outstanding results for its clients leading to business continuity for new and existing clients alike, AppInventiv has emerged as their trusted partner steering towards growth.

Commenting on the overall growth, Saurabh Singh, Director, Appinventiv, says, “We saw additional opportunities for our business in the year 2020 and were confident that our strategies will lead us to significant growth. We are a one-step-ahead solutions provider to transform the technology world. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to fully-digital business models in banking, insurance, medicine, and retail, among others. As a result, there is an emerging need for these businesses to develop after-sale support with digital technology, employing software and AI to make corrections and adjustments in order to keep physical products running smoothly. Consequently, we have seen a faster-than-anticipated growth in some of the leading sectors and heightened interest from the government on account of increasing digital adoption. On a high-growth trajectory, we are positive to clock 100 cr in revenue this fiscal.”

