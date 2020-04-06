Apple’s iPhone SE Could Be Launching Any Moment Now

Read Article

There have been reports of Apple working on a successor to the 2016 iPhone SE and it has been doing the rounds on the internet for a while now. There have been different names between the first and second versions, like the iPhone SE 2 and the iPhone 9. However, with an intervention from Apple, it looks like the name is going to be something that most people didn’t predict. Well, iPhone SE it is.

Just a little while back, 9To5Mac had also reported about the iPhone SE name. It was also mentioned that Apple would refer to the model as the “2020 iPhone SE”. The specifications of the phone were also confirmed by Apple.

As per the report, this phone would probably be running on the A13 Bionic, that was present on the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Also, the report talks of three different colours – White, Black and PRODUCT (Red), along with three storage variants: 64GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

It’s observed that the storage variants of the iPhone SE match those of the iPhone 8, and that the 256 GB variant of the iPhone 8 was discontinued last year. However, the iPhone SE won’t be having a 3D touch, a marquee feature of iPhones untill Apple decided to take a step away while starting with the iPhone 11 series.

Also, experts have said that the iPhone SE is mostly aimed at older iPhone users, who don’t want to spend a lot on getting the latest hardware. Additionally, it would be keeping the home button for Touch ID and a smaller overall form factor.

While the tech part of Apple products have been quite speculative among the users, people are still skeptical about the marketing decisions of Apple. As a result, we are not too sure when would Apple plan to launch the 2020 iPhone SE. Previously, people expected it to be in March, but due to the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19, it seems that it’s pushed.

However, on the positive front, it seems that we are finally nearing the launch. As mentioned earlier by 9To5Mac, it’s quite possible that Apple could reveal and begin taking orders for the new iPhone as early as today!

