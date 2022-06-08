Aprecomm’s Artificial Intelligence software to power GX Network Equipment

Aprecomm, an Indian network Intelligence pioneer, has announced its global collaboration with GX Group, a firm in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) products in Indian and global markets. All Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and customer premises equipment (CPE) of GX Group will be preloaded with Aprecomm’s AI solution henceforth.

With this collaboration, GX equipment will have out-of-the-box support for Aprecomm’s Quality of Experience (QoE) SAAS Platform, featuring internet experience optimization for homes, small businesses, and ISPs. Aprecomm’s AI solution will be helping in improving the Wi-Fi experience of 10 million users in Europe and three million users in India.

“Aprecomm is thrilled to support this new partnership with GX Group and to expand our Network Intelligence Ecosystem Globally with products like Virtual Network Expert (VNE) and Virtual Wireless Expert (VWE),” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm.

Going forward, GX Group CPEs and OLTs will be powered with Aprecomm’s AI-powered Quality-of-Experience Software. Internet service providers that deploy GX devices will be able to instantly subscribe to Aprecomm’s SAAS platform to monitor user experience and improve the quality of experience of their users.

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm said, “Our data-cautious and distributed intelligence makes management of large data coming from one of the biggest OEMs in India to be handled with a high degree of efficiency and accuracy, ensuring enhanced end-user experience.”

Vinay Sharma, Head, Technology and Procurement, GX Group said, “Our Hardware and Software complement each other in providing the best user experience and integration with Aprecomm’s AI will help create a niche of portfolio which will be self-sustainable and a problem solver for our customers.”

Sambit Swain, Head, Sales Asia, GX Group said, “ Market is volatile in post COVID era, but electronics and wireless devices are paving the way to build customer network for reliable communication in various fields like real estate, Hospitality, and others. With Aprecomm’s AI, we will be able to get complete user schematics so that we can enhance our solutions for greater compatibility and usability at end-user premises.”