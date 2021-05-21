Aruba and Zebra Technologies deliver visibility into mobile user experiences and network operations

Express Computer


Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has announced the availability of an embedded solution for mobile devices that delivers unmatched real-time visibility into roaming user experiences and application performance. Developed with Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, the Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) AI software agent embedded in Zebra mobile computers analyses real-time voice and data traffic and proactively flags issues that could affect application, Wi-Fi connectivity, roaming and voice performance. 

The early warning provided by Aruba UXI informs remedial actions so that business-critical applications and end user experiences are not impacted. The result is higher up-time, increased productivity and more expeditious problem remediation.

“Zebra developed WorryFree Wi-Fi Edge Insights to deliver superior device communications and management services. WorryFree Wi-Fi Edge Insights will provide businesses with an edge-to-cloud early warning system that can directly enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability,” said Julie Johnson, Vice President, Global Product Management and Portfolio, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. 

“COOs are laser focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and making the best use of skilled labor. “Many of the most vexing problems are transient in nature and extremely challenging to troubleshoot. Capturing real-time information right at the point of impact gives the most insightful view of what’s happening, and best informs how to fix it. And that’s exactly what the combination of Zebra’s new Worry-Free Wi-Fi Edge Insights and Aruba’s UXI accomplishes,” said Michael Tennefoss, Vice President, IoT and Strategic Partnerships, Aruba, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.


