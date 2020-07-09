Arvind Limited Launches Omnipremise, a Unified Contact-Centre-as-a-Service Solution Powered by Genesys

Read Article

Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions today announces that it is working with Arvind Ltd. Telecom Division, India’s leading provider of Enterprise-wide Converged Technology Solutions, to launch Omnipremise, a unified Contact-Centre-as-a-Service (U-CCaaS) solution. Arvind’s omnichannel solution, offered in partnership with Genesys®, will be made available to organisations across India via Enkay Converged Technologies LLP, a leading Converged Technology solutions firm specialising in Unified Communication technologies on a pan India basis in collaboration with Customer Experience Lab (CeX Lab).

“Small and medium-sized contact centers are forecasted to grow at a rapid pace in India. With Omnipremise, we aim to equip organisations in this segment with an all-in-one modular platform that leverages cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised experiences to their end customers across all channels at an attractive price point. This will enhance their competitive edge and allow them to compete on the same level as their larger counterparts, accelerating the overall growth of the industry,” said Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director of Genesys India.

The offering called ‘Omnipremise’ includes a scalable IT infrastructure powered by the Genesys Omnichannel enabled multicloud platform. Omnipremise is curated with CeX Lab to help customers build a winning position in the marketplace.

“We are excited to bring the U-CCaaS offering for customers in India – making it more affordable for mid-size customers and eminently manageable for large enterprises,” said Vipen Malhotra, President & CEO for Arvind’s Telecom business.

