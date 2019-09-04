Asia-Pacific leads 5G innovation, Huawei enables sustainable development of a digital economy

The 5th Huawei Asia-Pacific Innovation Day was held in Chengdu, China. This year’s Innovation Day is themed “Innovation Enables Asia-Pacific Digitization”. More than 200 representatives from government, industry and academia of Asia-Pacific countries and regions got together to discuss innovative 5G technologies and applications, sustainable development, as well as technology, humanity, and nature.

As a ubiquitous technology, 5G is the cornerstone of a smart world in which everything is connected. Today, as we usher in the 5G era, we are also at a critical stage of digital transformation across industries worldwide. Industrial development has progressed from mechanization and electrification to automation and digitization.

Speaking at the event, William Xu, Huawei Director of the Board, President of the Institute of Strategic Research said, “5G is arriving at the right time. More specifically, 5G can provide wide coverage, large bandwidth, and low latency on the basis of traditional connections. It can also provide slicing for different applications. This new feature makes it adaptable to a variety of complex industrial applications. With the advancement of 5G, there will be many 5G-enabled applications that will change the world. At the same time, 5G, AI, IoT and cloud are improving everyday life and nature, making the world a better place.”

Huawei is helping carriers across Asia Pacific to deploy 5G faster

Asia-Pacific is leading the world in terms of 5G deployment. South Korea is the world’s first country that has realized large-scale commercial use of 5G. Since the rollout of 5G in early April, the number of 5G subscribers in this country exceeded 2 million. South Korea has become the global benchmark for the commercial use of 5G. China has built a large-scale 5G network for pilot commercial use. The three major carriers have deployed 5G networks in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. The tested downlink rate is as high as 1 Gbps, which means it takes only seconds to download an HD movie in 1080P.

5G is becoming a reality. Around the world, 35 carriers in 20 countries have launched 5G and 33 other countries have distributed 5G spectrum.

Huawei has secured over fifty 5G commercial contracts worldwide and shipped over 200,000 Massive MIMO AAUs. With rich experience in 5G pilot commercial use and active exploration of 5G innovative applications, Huawei is committed to providing the safest and most advanced 5G products and solutions, as well as application scenarios. Huawei seeks to enable carriers in the Asia-Pacific region to deploy 5G faster and fully leverage the advantages of 5G. The aim is to empower numerous industries, improve social efficiency and accelerate industrial digitization.

With the launch of 5G stereo-coverage network, there will be more 5G-enabled innovative applications

At the event, China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei launched a 5G stereo-coverage network, which consists of a basic coverage layer, a capacity experience layer and indoor coverage for high-value scenarios to achieve seamless coverage of 5G. In addition, Huawei has partnered with carriers and other industry partners to demonstrate various innovative industry applications, including 5G+VR, 5G+8K video, 5G+drones, 5G telemedicine and 5G ambulances. All these indicate the infinite potential applications of 5G in the era of commercial use.

Guests from government, industry and academia gave speeches from various perspectives, such as policy-making and regulation and industry digitization. They talked about how innovative technologies can support the development of the cultural industry and natural ecological protection and shared typical cases on how “5G+AI”can empower numerous industries.

Technology for good – the use of new technologies opens up a better intelligent world

StorySign is an AI-enabled application that uses image recognition and optical character recognition technologies to translate children’s books into sign language, helping deaf and mute children learn how to read.

In Costa Rica, a company called Rainforest Connection has deployed solar-powered monitoring equipment in 2,500 km2 of rainforest. With the massive data storage and intelligent analysis capabilities of Huawei Cloud, the monitoring equipment can process complex audio data in the rainforest in real-time, and identify the noises of chainsaws and trucks in an accurate and timely manner, so as to prevent illegal logging.

Helping vulnerable groups, protecting the earth, and realizing the harmonious development between man and nature are issues that concern everyone in society. New technologies like 5G, cloud, IoT and AI are shaping a world where all things will be sensing, connected and intelligent. The intelligent world is coming to all individuals, all companies, and all industries. Technologies are making the world a better place.

Since 2013, Huawei Innovation Day has been held in different cities, including London, Milan, Munich, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Dubai, and São Paulo. Following the principles of openness, innovation, collaboration and shared success, Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

