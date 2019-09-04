Check Point Software appoints new MD for India, SAARC

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Sundar N. Balasubramanian as Managing Director for the India and SAARC region and elevated Bhaskar Bakthavatsalu on a global role with immediate effective.

As Managing Director for India and SAARC, Balasubramanian will be responsible for Check Point’s growth in the region and will report to Sharat Sinha, Vice President/General Manager, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

He has over 25 years of experience in information technology and has held key positions in companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and EMC/VMware.

“I am very excited to welcome to Check Point Sundar Balasubramanian, an industry veteran who has contributed to some of the world’s most established technology brands. I believe with Sundar’s leadership and experience, we will continue to drive success for Check Point, its partners and customers in India and SAARC,” Sinha said in a statement.

