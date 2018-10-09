fbpx
Aspire Systems announces the Launch of DYOB, a digital banking ecosystem for ultra-personalization

News
By Express Computer
Aspire Systems has launched DYOB, an ultra-personalized service for customers by offering banks a digital ecosystem that lets customers control their own banking experiences. ‘Design Your Own Digital Bank’ shortly called DYOB helps challenger banks offer customers better finance management and sound decision making capabilities along with a sleek drag and drop, customizable dashboard for hassle free banking experiences.

A CX revamp must explore the big picture of banking service workflow, hundreds of user scenarios, and the overall background to create an ideal customer journey map. “We are excited to launch DYOB since the right UX design can prevent valuable customers from suffering a negative experience and most importantly drive better decision making” says Srini Peyyalamitta, VP, Banking & Financial services, Aspire Systems.

“DYOB is built with TemenosUXP and has been fostered from Aspire’s Temenos Innovation lab. The ecosystem is currently set to help banks provide digital savvy customers a unique banking experience. Banks can curate a personalized set of themes dialing in their brand guidelines. From composition to color to an explosion of patterns along with a wide range of fintech options available in a plug n play model, a Temenos powered Digital Banking customer will be able to consume a variety of features and design themes while they bank online. “, Srini adds.

The top trending conversations among banks today are the need to switch from product-centered to customer-centered thinking. It has become evident that banks need to put customers at the heart of everything they do. DYOB empowers customers to control their own digital experience while they track and manage an array of pre-built fintech solutions for every possible financial need.

DYOB is currently built for retail business and can be extended to wealth and corporate suites. Banks that have implemented Temenos Digital Banking Solution (Temenos Channels) can now get this as an add-on feature. As part of the DYOB launch offer, Aspire Systems is also said to offer this feature complimentary as part of their Temenos Digital Banking implementation package.


Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

