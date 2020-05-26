Aspiring Chartered Accountants Launch India’s First Chat-Based ‘JJ Tax App’

Read Article

Aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya teamed up to launch JJ Tax App – a chat-based tax app on May 26, 2020. This app offers a wide range of solutions in taxation and allied services to customers, offering real-time solutions by tax experts.

With the motto of ‘Done Fast Done Right’, this team is all set to simplify taxation for new-age millennials, who prefer online communication rather than face-to-face meetings with tax experts. It is particularly relevant in the present scenario of social distancing measures, where digital solutions are fast-replacing the traditional in-person meetings across all industries.

Co-founders Mehak and Leesha are currently undergoing articleship training at JJ Associates Chartered Accountants and have been mentored by the CEO of this leading tax firm – CA J. Jambukeswaran, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of taxation, audit, accounts, investment advisory and related financial matters.

Ahead of the launch, CA J. Jambukeswaran said, “Mehak and Leesha always believed in innovation and digitalizing tax solutions. Their dedication and belief led to the inception of this real-time chat-based app, where the focus is on offering personalized and reliable solutions in a timely fashion, while keeping customised tax requirements of everyone in mind.”

This app has a secured platform, and is a one-stop solution for diverse customer segments, not just from India but also overseas. It can be easily downloaded from Play store, post which users can choose their memberships, as per their income slabs. The iOS version of the app will also be released later this week.

JJ Tax offers 5 memberships, as per taxation requirements, which include Silver for those with salary and other income up to Rs. 25 lakhs, Gold for those with income above Rs. 25 lakhs but without GST registration, Platinum for businesses with GST registration, Dollar for Non-residents who can also reap benefits of this app through this membership and Diamond for Non-individuals.

The next phase of development in the app will introduce multi-lingual support, digital voice assistants, and a host of online tax-related classes and subjects

