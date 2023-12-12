Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Atlassian Intelligence transforms teamwork through human-AI collaboration

Atlassian Intelligence transforms teamwork through human-AI collaboration

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Atlassian Corporation, and productivity software including Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management, has announced the general availability of Atlassian Intelligence, its new Generative AI-driven virtual teammate that accelerates teamwork through human-AI collaboration; at ‘Unleash’, its Agile and DevOps focused event.

Adhering to Atlassian’s mission of unleashing the potential of every team, the company, in April, announced its ambition to transform teamwork by leveraging AI along with 20 years of data on how millions of software, IT, and business teams plan, track, and deliver work. Since then, 10% of Atlassian’s 265,000+ customers have been using their AI capabilities in beta and many are already reporting significant benefits, time savings, and productivity gains.

The inaugural Atlassian Intelligence capabilities not only empower teams by boosting individual productivity; they also harness petabytes of organisational data to make insights immediately accessible and leverage those insights to simplify data-driven decision-making. The AI functionalities will give every company a boost in supporting distributed teams globally by giving them a common understanding and helping them to quickly summarize thoughts or kick-start ideas.

Anutthara Bharadwaj, President, Atlassian said, “We’re excited to announce the first wave of Atlassian Intelligence capabilities that are generally available across our Cloud Platform. We believe the future of teamwork will be a partnership between humans and AI, wherever work gets done. As Atlassian Intelligence leverages the information in Jira and Confluence, the benefits you get from AI is more relevant to your unique needs, so everyone can more effectively do their best work by driving speed, efficiency, and excellence.”

“We are building towards a future where virtual teammates will be the new workflow agent that will help teams sprint from ideas to action at an unprecedented pace,” she added.

With Atlassian Intelligence, team members can draft pages of business-critical content in seconds, automate routine tasks by simply asking in plain natural language, and summarize long-winded content instantly using the power of AI. The open-by-default nature of Atlassian’s products lets you leverage data from beyond Atlassian’s toolset, leading to richer insights — while maintaining enterprise-grade permissions and security.

In the coming future, Atlassian also plans to deploy the Bitbucket code review assistant which will help users review pull request diffs and leave comments automatically with suggested changes, so reviewers spend less time reviewing syntax and code conventions and more time reviewing critical changes. Software developers will also be able to auto-generate PR descriptions from commit messages, providing valuable context to the changes.

In building, deploying and using Atlassian Intelligence, Atlassian is guided by its Responsible Technology Principles, which focus on transparency, trust, accountability, human-centricity, and teamwork. These principles help the company to take accountability for considering and using technologies like AI responsibly and in line with their values. The company recently launched its Responsible Technology Review Template, an easy-to-use guide to support companies in developing responsible AI and technology practices.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image