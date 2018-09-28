AU Bank Appoints Dayakaran Sridhar as Chief of Digital Banking and Digital Strategy

AU Small Finance Bank, boarded appointed Dayakaran Sridhar as the Chief of Digital Banking and Digital Strategy. His appointment marks AU’s ambition of becoming a holistic digital bank in line with the Government of India’s agenda to accelerate financial inclusion through the use of technology. The bank promotes a cashless economy in line with the Government’s mission.

The bank plans to deepen its penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 towns by launching new services like UPI and USSD allowing large population to transact freely. Under the abled supervision of Sridhar the bank will introduce many new products and services such as Digital Lending, Digital Payments, Digital Liabilities & Digital Wealth Management to engage with customers on the digital platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “AU Bank is committed to further its financial inclusion initiatives through digital banking. Mr. Sridhar is a senior and experienced leader and highly respected in the industry for his leadership and strategic acumen. We look forward to his leadership as a Chief of Digital Banking towards scaling the bank in its future phase of growth while enhancing customer convenience at the same time.”

On his new role Dayakaran Sridhar said, “I think SFBs are much better equipped to adopt and leverage digital innovations and offer customers the most hassle-free banking experience, thereby furthering financial inclusion. I am very excited to join the AU family, as it is one of the fastest growing small finance banks with a strong base in technology.”

Sridhar has held numerous leadership roles over his 21-years of professional journey while leading digital business in BSFI institutions like Axis Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Kotak Securities and Citi Bank. Prior to joining AU Bank, he was the Senior Vice President at Axis Bank and headed Digital Acquisition & Customer Engagement across 25 products on multiple digital channels including mobile, ATM, internet banking and social media. Sridhar is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and MBA from K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research.

