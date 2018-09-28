Government of Telangana Appoints Kotak Mahindra Bank as Exclusive Banker for AEPS Services

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) announced that Government of Telangana has appointed Kotak as its exclusive banking partner for the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) service through the MeeSeva platform. MeeSeva is a comprehensive platform providing around 600 G2C (Government to Citizen) and C2G (Citizen to Government) services.

This collaboration enables customers to access AEPS cash withdrawal services at more than 4,000 MeeSeva outlets across 31 districts in the state of Telangana. Each MeeSeva outlet has biometric authentication infrastructure. Consumers require a valid Aadhaar number, a bank account linked to their Aadhaar number and must complete biometric authentication to avail this service.

Deepak Sharma, Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to be appointed as exclusive partner by Government of Telangana to provide easy, speedy and secure means of cash withdrawal services for its citizens. Telangana ranks amongst the highest in digital payment transaction volumes, and MeeSeva centres play an important role in imparting various government-related services. Digital infrastructure is crucial for delivering public services efficiently and this partnership will help improve the process as well as facilitate digital literacy.”

