bigbasket partners with MIUI to offer customers enhanced shopping experience

India’s largest online supermarket, bigbasket has announced its partnership with India’s largest smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi’s operating software MIUI. This seamless integration will enable customers to complete their grocery purchases faster and with a better overall experience – a philosophy that is integral to both bigbasket and Xiaomi.

Speaking about this, Arun Jayaraman, Marketing Manager, bigbasket, said, “This partnership with Xiaomi’s MIUI is a step forward in working towards our vision of enriching user experience and fueling bigbasket’s growth. bigbasket has always believed in offering the three-fold benefit of convenience, affordability, and innovation to all its users. This partnership is another milestone in that direction and complements Xiaomi’s vision of making MIUI the most user-friendly operating system as well.”

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India further added, “Xiaomi’s journey started with MIUI when we wanted to launch the most immersive and innovative operating software for millions of users. Today, MIUI has over 190 million users and we continue to make it more relevant in every market we are present in. The partnership with bigbasket is a step in that direction and we hope it will enhance the user experience for all our customers”

Xiaomi users will now be able to access the bigbasket widget in the Utilities Card on the minus 1 screen and complete their shopping on the bigbasket mobile site. All Xiaomi users using MIUI 9 and above will be able to avail this service by updating their App Vault. The update will first be rolled out to beta users and will soon be accessible to all users.

