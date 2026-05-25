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TP-Link India starts product manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio locally

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By Express Computer
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TP-Link India, part of TP-Link Systems Inc., today announced the commencement of local manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio in India, making it among the first global networking brands to localise Wi-Fi 7 production following the Department of Telecommunications’ January 2026 notification delicensing the lower 6 GHz spectrum band.

The company will begin manufacturing with the Omada EAP770 enterprise access point, with plans to progressively expand localisation across its broader Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in a phased manner to cater to domestic demand and, eventually, select international markets.

The Government’s decision to delicence the lower 6 GHz spectrum enables the deployment of Wi-Fi 7 solutions for both enterprise and home users across India.

Currently, nearly 92% of TP-Link India’s product portfolio sold in the country is already manufactured locally through Indian EMS partners, with the company targeting a localisation level of 96–97% over the next three years.

The DoT notification unlocks 500 MHz spectrum in the 5925–6425 MHz band for licence-exempt usage, paving the way for nationwide adoption of Wi-Fi 7 technology. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to significantly enhance network capacity, lower latency, and improve reliability for cloud computing, video collaboration, IoT ecosystems, and AI-driven applications across high-density environments.

“Manufacturing Wi-Fi 7 products in India reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s digital infrastructure ambitions and the vision of AatmanirbharBharat,” said Sanjay Sehgal MD and CEO, TP-Link India.

“With the opening of the 6 GHz band, India is entering a transformative phase in enterprise connectivity. We are continuously strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our R&D ecosystem, and investing in partner development to not only address India’s evolving technology requirements, but also position India as a strategic manufacturing and supply hub for global markets.”

TP-Link India has introduced a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi 7 access points covering indoor, outdoor, and in-wall deployments under its Omada portfolio, led by the locally manufactured EAP770 access point under the Make in India initiative. The company intends to further expand its India-manufactured Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in the coming months.

The Omada EAP770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ceiling-mount enterprise access point designed for high-density deployments including campuses, hospitals, retail environments, hospitality networks, and educational institutions. The solution integrates seamlessly with TP-Link’s Omada Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform, enabling centralised and cloud-based network management across distributed locations.

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Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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