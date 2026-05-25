TP-Link India starts product manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio locally

TP-Link India, part of TP-Link Systems Inc., today announced the commencement of local manufacturing of its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio in India, making it among the first global networking brands to localise Wi-Fi 7 production following the Department of Telecommunications’ January 2026 notification delicensing the lower 6 GHz spectrum band.

The company will begin manufacturing with the Omada EAP770 enterprise access point, with plans to progressively expand localisation across its broader Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in a phased manner to cater to domestic demand and, eventually, select international markets.

The Government’s decision to delicence the lower 6 GHz spectrum enables the deployment of Wi-Fi 7 solutions for both enterprise and home users across India.

Currently, nearly 92% of TP-Link India’s product portfolio sold in the country is already manufactured locally through Indian EMS partners, with the company targeting a localisation level of 96–97% over the next three years.

The DoT notification unlocks 500 MHz spectrum in the 5925–6425 MHz band for licence-exempt usage, paving the way for nationwide adoption of Wi-Fi 7 technology. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to significantly enhance network capacity, lower latency, and improve reliability for cloud computing, video collaboration, IoT ecosystems, and AI-driven applications across high-density environments.

“Manufacturing Wi-Fi 7 products in India reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s digital infrastructure ambitions and the vision of AatmanirbharBharat,” said Sanjay Sehgal MD and CEO, TP-Link India.

“With the opening of the 6 GHz band, India is entering a transformative phase in enterprise connectivity. We are continuously strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our R&D ecosystem, and investing in partner development to not only address India’s evolving technology requirements, but also position India as a strategic manufacturing and supply hub for global markets.”

TP-Link India has introduced a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi 7 access points covering indoor, outdoor, and in-wall deployments under its Omada portfolio, led by the locally manufactured EAP770 access point under the Make in India initiative. The company intends to further expand its India-manufactured Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in the coming months.

The Omada EAP770 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 ceiling-mount enterprise access point designed for high-density deployments including campuses, hospitals, retail environments, hospitality networks, and educational institutions. The solution integrates seamlessly with TP-Link’s Omada Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform, enabling centralised and cloud-based network management across distributed locations.