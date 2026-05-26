Inside Vayana’s strategy to scale AI-led working capital solutions across India

As India’s B2B and supply chain finance ecosystem undergoes rapid digital transformation, Vayana is leveraging AI, embedded finance, and real-time risk intelligence to redefine working capital management. In this interaction, Deepanjan Chattopadhyay, CPTO of the company discusses how the company is scaling AI-native AR/AP solutions, enabling faster and smarter credit decisions, and building intelligent liquidity ecosystems that integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Can you walk us through Vayana’s key business objectives over the next 2 to 3 years and how technology is aligned to help achieve these goals?

Vayana provides an integrated platform for corporates that covers all aspects of working capital management – from risk to liquidity. The platform is being used extensively by 3000 plus supply chain ecosystems covering more than 400,000 enterprises across 600 plus cities. The goal for the next 2-3 years is to expand the usage of the platform across more supply chains by adding more liquidity options for corporates.

This will be enabled by Vayana’s suite of AI-native AR/AP products targeted at the corporate CFO’s office – Vayana CollectrIQ for AR collections, Vayana PayEarly for dynamic discounting, and Vayana Vantage for streamlining of SCF (supply chain finance) usage across financial institutions.

How has your technology strategy and digital initiatives enabled Vayana to scale operations across diverse supply chain ecosystems, and what measurable business impact have these delivered?

Vayana has always prided itself on its technological prowess – be it for providing an SCF transaction platform that has financed more than $62 billion since inception, or the GSP platform that handles 2 billion API calls per annum with zero downtime. AI has been integrated into our products and how we build these products.

This has reduced cost and time to market for new products by 85%, enabling us to introduce new products 6X faster. Technology has become a key partner to sales for identifying customer needs and delivering solutions that delight.

In a market where speed and prudence are both critical, how does Vayana leverage technology to balance faster credit decisions with rigorous risk evaluation?

Speed and prudence stop being a trade-off when credit is anchored to verified transactions. Every financing request on Vayana’s platform is linked to an authenticated invoice within an active supply chain relationship. Most of the underwriting is done at onboarding by leveraging Rubix Data Sciences, a Vayana Group company, to evaluate counterparty risk score.

Rubix’s industry-leading AI-based credit engine synthesises data automatically from 120+ sources to provide counterparty risk signals to all Vayana products in the Vayana platform.

Which technology trends, such as AI/ML, advanced analytics, automation, or alternative data, are currently shaping digital lending and risk management in your industry and at Vayana?

The trends most relevant to us are AI/ML-driven behavioral scoring built on transaction-level data invoice patterns, payment consistency, buyer-endorsed supplier performance rather than point-in-time financial statements; embedded finance that originates credit inside procurement and ERP workflows rather than standalone portals; real-time counterparty risk monitoring through AI platforms like Rubix ARMS, which updates risk signals by incorporating data from hundreds of sources.

The underlying shift is from static, document-heavy underwriting to dynamic, network-signal-driven credit assessment and for us that network is the supply chain itself. Fintech-led models are increasingly influencing underwriting and lending decisions.

How is Vayana rethinking traditional credit evaluation frameworks using these innovations, and what’s been most effective?

The fundamental shift is from balance-sheet and other traditional markers of creditworthiness to relationship-and-transaction-based credit. A supplier or a customer with thin net worth but a five-year, high-frequency payment history with a blue-chip anchor is a far better risk than their financials may imply. Vayana’s platform surfaces that to new-age lenders in a way traditional credit assessment cannot.

The combination of authenticated invoice data, buyer-endorsed supplier behavior, and network-level risk monitoring will expand credit access to underserved MSME tiers without a corresponding rise in defaults.

How do you see the intersection of technology, regulatory frameworks, and evolving customer expectations reshaping the landscape of supply chain finance in India?

For SCF, the question shifts from ‘can suppliers get financed?’ to ‘can financing become invisible within the workflow?’ Regulation is directionally supportive but will demand stronger data governance, consent management, separation of responsibilities and audit trails. Customer expectations are also evolving toward sustainability-linked and ESG-tagged supply chain programs. Platforms that treat compliance, data trust, and user experience as product features, not back-office concerns, will define the next decade.

The B2B ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly. How do you see the infrastructure for B2B transactions evolving over the next few years, and what role will platforms like yours play in shaping this transformation?

India’s B2B infrastructure is moving from relationship-oriented, manually orchestrated processes to AI-driven working capital ecosystems where every receivable and liquidity decision is structured and optimised in real time. Vayana’s AI-native AR/AP product suite is built for this transition.

CollectrIQ augments collection teams with multilingual, context-savvy AI agents that extend structured AR collections to every customer, not just the top tier a team can personally manage. PayEarly uses AI agents to make dynamic discounting campaigns automatic and frictionless, giving buyers and suppliers control over liquidity flows and ROI. Vantage unifies SCF utilization across FIs into a single orchestration layer. Together, they transform the CFO’s office from a passive recipient of invoices into an active architect of liquidity.