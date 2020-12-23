AU Bank launches new mobile app

Read Article

AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank), a Scheduled Commercial Bank and one of the leading Small Finance Banks in the country, today announced the launch of its new Mobile Banking App and NetBanking Portal. Aimed at providing a superior and comprehensive digital experience to customers, the new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, shopping offers and much more. The AU Mobile App is available on Play Store and App Store. The AU Bank NetBanking portal is available across desktop & mobile browsers.

The truly omnichannel platforms are developed to empower customers with digital solutions that would be a more convenient alternative to availing services at physical branches and outlets. The simple and intuitive user interface is designed to encourage adoption beyond urban markets and tech savvy customers.

Some key features of the platforms are as follows:

Biometric log-in with fingerprint for enhanced security

Multiple fund transfers in just one transaction

Easy scheduling of fund transfers and automating bill payments

Quick opening of Term Deposits and management of Mutual Funds

Flights/Bus/Cab/Hotel tickets can be booked in a few clicks

‘Scan & Pay’ that is compatible with all platforms and QR codes

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “Digital Banking has become so ubiquitous that it is no more an optional way of banking. This launch is an important milestone in our endeavour to make digitisation inclusive and strengthens our commitment towards ensuring that every customer gets access to the same financial products & services and has the same experience, irrespective of the geography and social strata they belong to. We are glad to present the new avatar of AU NetBanking and Mobile Banking, an amalgamation of simplicity, security and convenience that will cater to every banking and lifestyle need of our customers.”

The new platform is powered by Tagit, a leading digital banking solutions provider. Tagit’s digital platform, Mobeix, will support the Bank’s digital vision to offer innovative solutions to their customers on a secure and scalable architecture.

The new NetBanking and Mobile Banking platforms use end-to-end multi-level security to ensure a safe experience for its customers. In addition to daily transactions, customers can apply for various products and services such as cheque book, locker facility, loans, etc. One can manage multiple accounts, their personal profile and contact information through the platforms. Customers can also pay direct taxes and apply for Initial Public Offerings.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]